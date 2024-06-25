eHouse Acquires VL OMNI, Strengthens Commerce Data Integration Capabilities

eHouse is delivering on the promise of a single-shop enterprise commerce agency

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eHouse, a leading commerce agency and Shopify Plus Partner, today announced it is acquiring VL OMNI, a leading commerce data integration technology and services group. eHouse recently acquired Commerce12 to expand its services, including paid media acquisition, retention marketing, conversion optimization, store management and merchant of record (MOR) services. With the addition of VL OMNI, eHouse is now solidly positioned to offer mid-market and enterprise merchants the first ecosystem-native, full-service commerce solution that includes native iPaaS, ERP, EDI and marketplace connectors and consulting.

"Merchants and partners recognize the importance of having one service partner who can be responsible for end-to-end production, implementation, and management of their commerce technology. Our acquisition of VL OMNI propels us to the forefront of commerce with centralized, critical infrastructure connections and a holistic suite of services," said Puccetti. "Our goal is to redefine industry norms and deliver unmatched value to clients seeking a more efficient and comprehensive commerce solution."

Many organizations find managing multiple niche agencies, systems and platforms challenging. As Shopify expands its capabilities and attracts more enterprise customers, integrating VL OMNI's data services strengthens eHouse's ability to scale and support enterprise-grade infrastructure. Through its proprietary tech-enabled approach and partnerships with key platforms like NetSuite, Microsoft, Bergen Logistics, and others, eHouse is uniquely positioned to address the complex technological issues enterprises face.

VL OMNI adds innovative data integration knowledge to eHouse's commerce services. The VL OMNI platform enables seamless bi-directional data flows across various environments, adapting to unique business rules for popular selling channels, including direct-to-consumer websites, Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. With VL OMNI, eHouse supports a wide range of technology integrations, from legacy EDI/AS 400 merchants to over 60 connectors with popular ERP, order and warehouse management systems, with plans for further expansion.

"I'm excited to step into my new role at eHouse and join a larger, fast-growing company focused on delivering unparalleled customer experiences," said Robin H. Smith, former CEO and Founder of VL OMNI and newly appointed Head of Integration Solutions at eHouse. "Combining leading-edge commerce data integration services with eHouse's offerings supports our vision for a comprehensive digital commerce offering."

Commerce merchants need to streamline and connect sales, implementation and support processes, and eHouse's distinguished infrastructure services and end-to-end solutions offer a blend of design and development for system scoping, architecture consultation, marketing services and commerce management to enable a unique proposition.

About VL OMNI

VL OMNI is a managed service data integration platform for agile and scalable iPaaS data integration. The Company seeks to empower businesses to accelerate growth by integrating their systems, channels, partners, and applications together based on their needs. Global brands entrust the Company to move data seamlessly through their infrastructure as they grow and accelerate their business. For more information, please visit https://vlomni.com/

About eHouse:

eHouse, a premier commerce agency and Shopify Plus Partner based in Charleston, SC, offers comprehensive commerce services tailored for mid-market and enterprise organizations. With its acquisition of Commerce12 and VL OMNI, eHouse is working to redefine what is possible in digital commerce by combining strategy, digital infrastructure, performance marketing, UX/UI, enterprise data integrations, analytics and store operations. As an end-to-end agency, its blended portfolio of customer engagement services consolidates agency relationships to drive spend and operational efficiencies. eHouse aims to enable customers to unlock greater ROI, enhance customer experiences, and create sites that shoppers love and retention tactics that keep them coming back. For more information, please visit www.ehousestudio.com .

