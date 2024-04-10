eHouse Studio Announces Periscope Equity Investment, the Acquisition of Commerce12 and New Executive Hires to Drive Enterprise-Scale e-Commerce Success

eHouse sets its strategic vision for Shopify Plus solutions dominance and the promise of a single-shop enterprise e-commerce agency in motion

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eHouse Studio, a leading e-commerce, Shopify Plus Partner and Recharge Partner agency, today announced it has acquired Commerce12 with backing and support from growth-oriented investment firm Periscope Equity. The acquisition of Commerce12, a Klaviyo Master Elite partner, bolsters eHouse's strategy to build a unified e-commerce agency to manage large enterprise complexities and eliminate the need for multiple niche agencies. In addition, eHouse added seasoned e-commerce executives Tony Puccetti as its new CEO and Jamie Sutton as its CMO.

"The time is right to build an end-to-end e-commerce agency that will better serve our current customers and address the unique challenges enterprises face," eHouse's Puccetti said. "I look forward to merging Commerce12's email and post-launch operations services with eHouse's digital infrastructure development capabilities while we explore additional acquisitions to support our ambitious vision."

As global online sales surge and Shopify Plus emerges as the dominant enterprise e-commerce platform, the merger of eHouse and Commerce12 positions the agency at the forefront of strategy, innovation and services. With its proficiency in customer lifecycle management, design, development, marketing services, channel integrations and growth strategies, the unified agency will deliver value to brands seeking scalable, cost-effective, single-shop solutions.

The business integration will retain all team members from both agencies, with former eHouse CEO Aaron Quinn as CTO and Commerce12's founder Adam Hanin as Head of Business Development. The agencies support over 130+ brands across the US, Canada, Australia, and the EU. The investment from Periscope Equity underscores the potential to build a more focused and comprehensive agency to meet the evolving needs of e-commerce businesses that use Shopify and other leading platforms.

"This merger sets the stage for further expanding and integrating complementary partners into a holistic, one-stop e-commerce agency," said John Findlay, partner at Periscope Equity. "By bringing together diverse capabilities and scaling operations, eHouse can set new standards for client-centric service delivery for mid-cap and enterprise customers."

About Tony Puccetti:

Puccetti has over 30 years of experience in e-commerce, retail, operations and brand management. Previous positions include CDO of Cart.com and COO at Blue Acorn iCi. He's helped grow companies like Onestop Internet, led Blue Acorn iCi to a successful exit and contributed to Cart.com, Buscemi and Puma's growth years.

About Jamie Sutton:

With over 20 years in the e-commerce technology sector, Jamie Sutton is recognized for driving growth and innovation. As an early hire at Shopify, he played a vital role in shaping Shopify Plus and leading go-to-market strategies and partnerships. He also served as GM at Recharge, spearheading market expansion for Shopify's premier Subscription and LTV performance platform.

About Periscope Equity:

Periscope Equity is a Chicago-based private equity firm that partners exclusively with founder-owned, technology-enabled business services companies. Since its founding in 2012, Periscope has a strong track record of investing in businesses with mission-critical service offerings, a history of sustainable profitability, and known avenues to accelerate growth. In alignment with proven management teams, Periscope seeks to provide operational and commercial support to drive investment returns. For more information, please visit www.periscopeequity.com .

About eHouse Studio:

eHouse Studio, a premier e-commerce agency and Shopify Plus Partner based in Charleston, SC, offers comprehensive e-commerce services tailored for mid-market and enterprise organizations. With its acquisition of Commerce12, its strategic services and technical capabilities streamline operations and drive tangible results as it moves to offer a single-shop option for enterprise e-commerce. For more information, please visit www.ehousestudio.com .

