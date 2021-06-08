EHR Concepts Launches an Online Education Platform for Healthcare Organizations

ATLANTA, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EHR Concepts, a healthcare IT professional service firm that has been providing onsite training to healthcare organizations across the country since 2008, brings training online through the launch of EHRC Healthcare Institute, the next generation of transformational e-learning.

Retaining talent and equipping leaders within organizations has never been more critical than it is today, post pandemic. According to McKinsey & Company research, almost 43% of respondents report they are experiencing burnout to some extent.1

EHRC Healthcare Institute is a certified education platform created to meet the training needs of healthcare organizations by providing knowledge and resources to stay abreast and adapt to the constant changes within healthcare. Leaders in healthcare organizations who are charged with ensuring proficiency can now achieve their goals more effectively and cost-efficiently with this innovative approach. The solution offer includes customizable curriculum plans to meet the unique needs of each healthcare organization. When implemented across an organization, the comprehensive training increases user adoption, employee attrition, morale, and return on investment.

EHRC Healthcare Institute offers more than 2,500 targeted mobile-friendly courses, job aids, e-books, a comprehensive Mayo Clinic collection, webinars, assessments and analytics to measure learning outcomes. The curriculum concentrates on telehealth, EHR learning, information technology (IT), leadership development, compliance and even diversity, equity and inclusion.

Founder and CEO, April Reed, shares what led her to the launch of EHRC Healthcare Institute, "I have seen first hand how investing in employees has not only improved overall morale but increased employee retention. The ability to train thousands of staff while decreasing operating cost and developing personalized learning tracks based on the individual learning personas is a key reason we started the EHRC Healthcare Institute. This completely justifies the cost of our subscription-based program, as the program pays for itself in a matter of months."

The EHRC Healthcare Institute will train and certify the workforce that will be required to prepare patients and healthcare organizations to maximize experience and produce positive outcomes. Accurate and efficient education is crucial to an organization's ability to meet financial and compliance goals. EHRC Healthcare Institute is revolutionizing online learning.

About EHR Concepts

EHR Concepts is a health information technology professional service firm that supports healthcare organizations of all sizes, nationwide, fulfilling staffing and consulting needs for all EHRs. The company is led by handpicked subject matter experts and engineers, helping organizations process information smoothly and efficiently.

For more information on EHRC Healthcare Institute visit https://ehrchealthcareinstitute.com / .

About April Reed

April Reed, Founder of EHR Concepts has been an Electronic Health Record Industry expert since 2004. Reed was on the original roll out for the Department of Defense EHR initiative and helped train it globally. Reed founded her company in 2008, and the company quickly became known for their expertise in training solutions for EHR Platforms such as Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, and many more.

McKinsey and Company. (2020). "Rebuilding clinician mental health and well-being after COVID-19." Retrieved from https://healthcare.mckinsey.com/rebuilding-clinician-mental-health-and-well-being-after-covid-19/

