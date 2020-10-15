EHR Data Gains the Talents of New VP of Integrations Meghann Chilcott

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EHR Data, Inc., a Fort Worth, Texas-based pioneer in patient health data ownership and interoperability — powered by blockchain technology — is proud to announce that it has named senior pharmacy executive Meghann Chilcott as the company's new VP of Integrations.

The post is viewed as an integral touchpoint in digital onboarding, requiring extensive knowledge of the technical details of API connectivity, as well as the ability to convey the complexities of the EHR Data platform in simple terms to vendors, physicians, healthcare technology partners and patients themselves.

According to Tracy Hill, Senior VP of Sales and Marketing, those characteristics have been exemplified by Chilcott throughout her two-decade career — most recently in chief technology positions at XIL Consulting and Benzer Pharmacy — providing strong reason to expect she will bring great value to the organization.

"Meghann is a meticulous strategic thinker with a mindset for integrating testing environments, managing growth, and explaining the high-level technical aspects of the platform," Hill said. "EHR Data was founded on the principle of patients 'owning their health,' particularly in terms of controlling access to their electronic health record data, so it's important that novel idea is respected in full."

Hill continued, "If it's not good for the patient, it's not good for us."

For her part, Chilcott has always been a reliable force for patient advocacy, championing the use of business intelligence (BI), machine learning, and AI to expand the technological horizons of what the healthcare industry can do to advance positive outcomes. Now, as part of EHR Data, she envisions playing a formative role in ensuring synchronous access to patient data, while providing compensation to the patient at the same time.

"Among the exciting things EHR Data is working on is the capability for patients to control who gets access to their healthcare information in exchange for compensation — royalties, in a sense — immutably documented using blockchain technologies as transactions pass through the EHR Data utility," Chilcott explained. "It's also a way to centralize all of an individual's data in one place, breaking free of the silo structures that currently keep data separate, but rarely equal."

From a high-level perspective, there's a lot to take in when talking about EHR Data's mission to empower patients to safely share their health and wellness information, while retaining ownership and control over it, using Bitcoin SV blockchain and digital currency technologies. Yet, as Hill attests, Chilcott has the expertise to help merge those worlds together as one, while expanding the company's role within the global picture.

"It's time the patient had the first and last word over their electronic health records," Chilcott reasoned. "I'm here to help EHR Data meet the moment."

"Just in time," Hill agreed.

