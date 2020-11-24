EHR Data, Inc. Announces Passing of Founder & Chairman of the Board, Kenneth A. Hill Sr., R.Ph.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EHR Data, Inc.™ announces with great sadness and heavy hearts the passing of our Founder and Chairman of the Board, Mr. Kenneth A. Hill on Nov. 23, 2020. As a pharmacy software and healthcare industry pioneer and the founder and leader of PDX, Inc.®, pc I professional systems, Inc.®, National Health Information Network® (NHIN®), and many other paradigm-shifting companies including most recently EHR Data, Inc., Ken was a visionary in the truest sense of the word. He devoted his life to the passionate pursuit of a better life for people, for person-care, and a better world.

Headshot of Ken Hill

Ken Hill was truly one of a kind. His greatest gift to those who loved and cherished him was his time and presence. What a generous man he was. Generosity was part of his DNA, and although he had many passions, people were most cherished by him. He came from humble beginnings and learned the virtues of discipline, hard work, and true-grit early and most importantly, to always pay good forward. When we look back upon the brushstroke of his life and career, here is what stands out:

Ken was willing to risk something big for something good even during the most uncertain of times. Radical generosity has defined who Ken Hill was and his life's work.

Ken was profoundly loved by his family and friends to which words cannot express the loss that will be felt by his passing. For those who had the opportunity to work with him, they too will feel a tremendous loss. He was an exceptionally talented and accomplished entrepreneur who built companies that operate with the same core values Ken instilled at their inception—ingenuity, teamwork, and stewardship. He was passionate about advancing the role of pharmacy in healthcare, driving the industry forward, and most of all, promoting person and patient safety through interoperability and empowering patients to own their healthcare data.

"Pause for a moment and think about radical generosity. Uncle, as I called Ken, understood that a natural response to the blessings in his life was to share resources, education, and all forms of charity with others. He created numerous companies to help people live better lives and have access to greater opportunities. Ken constantly told stories that centered around people, and always paid tribute that our people made it great. When your core-identity is one of a "giver," it is only natural that he challenged our industry and people to change the way they thought about person-care. Ken would invite us and continuously push us to re-evaluate what matters most — people — and ask us to recommit to the greater good on a global scale. At EHR Data, we intend to propel and execute his vision for people, something bigger than ourselves. Though the path before all of us might appear radical now, it will afford people and their loved ones a better life than those before them and ultimately change how we navigate the world. I will leave you with this: Remember that the sun shines on a dreamer, and we should celebrate one spectacular life lived to the fullest!" — Tracy Hill, EVP, Sales & Marketing, and BoD Member, EHR Data, Inc.

EHR Data, Inc. is committed to carrying on the legacy that Ken has fearlessly set out. His energy, passion, and innovative spirit will forever be a guiding force to us all.

Our hearts and prayers go out to his family.

Media Contact:

Miranda Nguyen

(682) 626-6388

[email protected]

Related Images

kenneth-a-hill-sr-r-ph-founder.png

Kenneth A. Hill Sr., R.Ph., Founder & Chairman of the Board, EHR Data, Inc.

Headshot of Ken Hill

SOURCE EHR Data, Inc.