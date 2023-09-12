EHR Software for College Counseling Clinics Produces Impressive Results

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just two years after its launch, Medicat's revamped Counseling EHR has changed the way clinics operate, saving time and improving the student experience. These remarkable results are showcased across three brand new case studies.

Medicat's Counseling EHR is designed to streamline and enhance the delivery of mental health services on college campuses, providing students with accessible and efficient support. The software solution has been met with overwhelming satisfaction from top schools across the country.

St. Xavier University grew tired of straddling their outdated EHR system and a growing pile of paper records. They transitioned to Medicat's EHR, allowing them to become a 100% paperless clinic. Plus, time savings allowed providers to see more clients, despite an increase in demand for services.

Abilene Christian University is a school renowned for its commitment to holistic student wellness. According to Tyson Alexander, the school's Director of Medical and Counseling Care, "integrating our health and counseling clinics was a game-changer. With this new EHR, our Counseling Clinic saw 20% more students last year, more individuals than ever before. Additionally, the efficiency gained by automating appointment reminders allowed us to reduce our 'no show' rate by 12%!"

Wofford College achieved remarkable time-saving benefits that truly make a difference in their operations. By moving from paper to Medicat's web-based solution, the clinic now saves an average of 10 hours per week on administrative tasks. Training time for new counselors was also reduced from two weeks to two days, allowing the clinic to efficiently train its growing team.

These success stories underscore the transformative impact of Medicat's Counseling EHR. By simplifying clinical workflow and saving precious time, the platform has become an invaluable tool for improving the student experience.

Medicat's CEO, Adam Cole, expressed his pride in the Counseling EHR's impact so far: "We're incredibly grateful for the trust our clients have placed in us to deliver an exceptional EHR. Our goal has always been to empower mental health professionals to have a greater impact on student's lives, and with this new product, I think we've done just that."

To learn more about the impact of Medicat's Counseling EHR, check out Medicat's website.

About Medicat

Medicat is the #1 EHR for college health. Student health, counseling, and sports medicine clinics use Medicat to support practice management, documentation, workflow automation, and patient experience, enabling providers to spend their time doing what they do best – keeping students healthy.

SOURCE Medicat