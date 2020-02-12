Ehrlich Pest Control Donates Lifetime Pest And Termite Control To Family Of Navy Veteran And Community Hero, Christopher Hixon

READING, Pa., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ehrlich Pest Control is proud to partner with Military Makeover with Montel to remodel a home belonging to the family of Christopher Hixon, a 27-year U.S. Navy veteran and teacher who lost his life in the tragic events of February 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Ehrlich has a surprise in store for the Hixon family as part of the home reveal.

Military Makeover with Montel, which airs nationally on Lifetime Television®, is dedicated to helping members of the military and their families. Hosted by talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, a veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, the series enlists conscientious designers, contractors, landscapers, and other home improvement professionals to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. This season premiers on February 14, 2020 and airs through March 2020.

As a gift to the family, Ehrlich will donate lifetime pest control and termite services at the Hixon house, which is Debra Hixon's childhood home. The company will provide services for as long as Debra owns the home, an estimated donation of $30,000 over the lifetime value.

The coverage includes Ehrlich's pestfree365 program, providing protection against more than 36 pests, as well as termite baiting and monitoring to provide continuous protection against termites.

Ehrlich District Manager Jess Turner, a five-year Army veteran, led the expert team in providing pest control and termite services, including a pre-renovation evaluation to determine the customized pest control needs of the home.

"Christopher Hixon is an American hero who lived and gave his life as a servant leader protecting people. It was an absolute honor and humble experience to support the Hixons as they carry on Christopher's legacy," said Turner.

Army veteran Mike St. Clair, Sr. Vice President of Sales and Marketing, was also on-site to represent Ehrlich.

"Christopher's memory will stand tall in the hearts of his family, students, and brothers and sisters in arms. From his naval service to his dedication as a teacher and athletic director, Chris modeled a life of service to others," said St. Clair. "Ehrlich is extremely proud to donate our time and services, honoring Chris's tradition of service to others, to help his family live comfortably in their new home."

Military Makeover with Montel airs nationally on Lifetime Television® and can be streamed on https://militarymakeover.tv/. Check local listings for details.

