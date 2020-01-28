Ehrlich Pest Control Joins Forces With Military Makeover To Protect Dedicated Military Family From Pests

READING, Pa., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ehrlich Pest Control is honored to announce that it has joined forces with Military Makeover with Montel, to participate in remodeling a home belonging to the family of Christopher Hixon, a U.S. Navy veteran and teacher who lost his life in the tragic events of February 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Military Makeover with Montel, which airs nationally on Lifetime Television®, is dedicated to helping members of our military and their loved ones. Hosted by talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, a veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, this special series enlists conscientious designers, contractors, landscapers, and other home improvement professionals to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country.

As part of Ehrlich's commitment to the Hixon family, a team of Ehrlich Pest experts will provide a comprehensive home inspection and customized pest assessment, install a termite baiting and monitoring system on the exterior of the property, and complete a pre-move in general pest control service for the home. In addition to providing pre and post-construction pest control and termite services for the home, Ehrlich also plans to unveil additional surprises for the Hixon family as part of the reveal.

Mike St. Clair, Sr. Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Ehrlich and an Army veteran, was deeply moved by the Hixon family's story and will be on-site during filming to volunteer alongside a group of local Ehrlich Colleagues based in South Florida.

"Christopher Hixon dedicated his life to protecting the lives of others, first through the U.S. Navy, then as a dedicated and beloved teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, doing whatever necessary to protect the students under his care," said St. Clair of the decision to participate in the Military Makeover series. "It is Ehrlich's great privilege to give back to his family and honor his legacy by protecting them and their new home from pests."

"We are proud to take part in the Military Makeover program and extend our gratitude to Debra, Thomas, and Corey, as well as all military families, for the sacrifices they make on behalf of our country," St. Clair added.

The Military Makeover with Montel season dedicated to the Hixon family begins airing in February 2020. In addition to airing on Lifetime, the season will also be streamed on https://militarymakeover.tv/ . Check your local listings for details.

ABOUT EHRLICH PEST CONTROL

For nearly a century, customers have trusted Ehrlich Pest Control to protect their families, homes, and businesses from pests and the health threats and damages they can cause. Since its founding in Reading, PA in 1928, Ehrlich has expanded to serve the entire Eastern U.S., with more than 50 offices serving nearly 20 states and the District of Columbia. With its team of highly trained, local experts, Ehrlich provides proactive pest control solutions through monitoring, prevention, and maintenance. Those solutions include general pest control, rodent, termite, bed bug, mosquito, wildlife management, and TAP insulation services, and more. Ehrlich is part of Rentokil, the world's largest pest control company. Rentokil and its companies, including Ehrlich Pest Control, Western Exterminator, and Presto-X Pest Control, provide commercial and residential pest control to customers in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico.

