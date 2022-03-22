EHS Compliance Services Inc. Announces CEO's Participation in Ernst & Young LLP 2022 Entrepreneurs Access Network

AUSTIN, Texas, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EHS Compliance Services Inc's Kahlilah Guyah has been selected for the second cohort of the Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) Entrepreneurs Access Network, a comprehensive, nationwide business accelerator for Black and Latino entrepreneurs.

EHS Compliance Services (EHSCSI) is boutique consulting firm that helps organizations create and implement strategies to protect workers, the environment, and corporate reputation from potentially deleterious operational impacts.

Kahlilah Guyah pictured above is the CEO, Founder & Principal Consultant at Austin-based EHS Compliance Services Inc

Guyah, the CEO and founder of EHSCSI, has been a featured speaker at conferences held by the National Safety Council and the American Society of Safety Professionals, providing clients the support required to embed EHS excellence into daily business operations.

"I'm honored to be a part of this accelerator!" Guyah said. "It will further position EHSCSI for strategic growth and allow us to better serve our clients in providing environmental, health and safety (EHS) audits, integrating mental well-being into EHS programs, and delivering workshops and keynote presentations."

EHSCSI has provided services across industry sectors including Tesla Motors, Google, Genentech and Bristol Myers Squibb. Our consultants believe that world-class EHS programs do not focus solely on preventing physical injuries and illnesses, but also include aspects of mental and emotional well-being.

For more information about EHSCSI and Kahlilah Guyah, please visit the website or email [email protected].

* Founded in 2011, EHSCSI is a certified woman and minority-owned business that operates under the guiding principles of excellence, integrity, collaboration, and value.

* Black and Latino business owners who applied for the program were evaluated based on their leadership style and business acumen, in addition to their company's culture, level of innovation and potential for scalability. For more information, please visit ey.com/EAN.

Media Contact:

Radeen Guyah

[email protected]

786-258-1818

SOURCE EHS Compliance Services Inc.