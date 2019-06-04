EHS Software Leader Perillon Software Acquired by Lisam Systems

BOSTON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perillon Software Inc., a U.S.-based EHS compliance and risk management cloud software leader, announced today that it has been acquired by Belgium-based Lisam Systems, a global leader in SDS and Chemical Management.

Perillon delivers flexible and simplified EHS risk and compliance solutions to industrial enterprises across the United States, helping them efficiently manage daily compliance activities, including incident investigations, audits and inspections and environmental data reporting.

Lisam is a global leader in SDS and Chemical Management software solutions and services with over 1,300 customers worldwide, including 180 U.S.-based customers. With this acquisition, Lisam adds a transactional layer of EHS compliance and risk management products designed for many users across an enterprise.

"The acquisition by global leader, Lisam is an important milestone for Perillon," said John Niemoller, CEO of Perillon. "We have served enterprises with simplified solutions for fourteen years, helping EHS organizations efficiently create transparency and prevent unwanted events. Lisam's plans to invest in our product development will enable us to offer expanded solutions and deliver additional value, reaching more customers on a larger scale."

Lisam is investing in an integrated cloud platform to meet U.S. and global demand for a more complete EHS software solution from one vendor.

"Perillon's EHS compliance and risk management products fit strategically with Lisam's platform, which will accelerate our strategy of delivering a world-class, comprehensive cloud-based EHS solution to global enterprises," said Michel Hemberg, Lisam's CEO. "Adding Perillon helps us grow faster and meet our customers' full compliance needs worldwide."

Perillon will operate as a stand-alone company under Lisam and maintain its headquarters in the Boston area, led by John Niemoller, who will serve as CEO.

About Perillon Software Inc.

Founded in 2005, Perillon provides comprehensive EHS Compliance and Risk Management software, efficiently connecting hundreds of employees across all levels of a global enterprise. The company's flexible and simplified solutions, with the convenience of mobility, enable organizational transparency, increased awareness, and proactive prevention of unwanted events. Perillon's quick, standardized implementation and flexible data visualization increase productivity, save time, and reduce risk, setting a new standard for how managers meet EHS responsibilities. More information is available at www.perillon.com.

About Lisam Systems

Founded in 1999, Lisam System's easy-to-use, flexible solutions incorporate the latest regulatory content to deliver innovative and affordable SDS and chemical management solutions designed for all major global commercial markets. Key vertical industries include: chemical, specialty chemical, energy, plastics, paints, coatings, coverings, cosmetics, aromas and flavorings, and detergents. Today, more than 1,300 clients worldwide rely on Lisam's SDS and chemical management solutions, built on the Microsoft .NET platform and available in 50 languages. More information is available at www.lisam.com.

