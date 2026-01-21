eHub Appoints Thomas Leishman as Chief AI Officer, Accelerating Its Vision for AI-Driven Logistics

SANDY, Utah, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eHub, the category leader in Carrier Orchestration and Fulfillment Intelligence, today announced the appointment of Thomas Leishman as Chief AI Officer (CAIO). In this role, Thomas will spearhead eHub's AI strategy, driving innovation across product, operations, customer experience, and revenue growth.

With more than two decades of experience in software engineering, data strategy, and intelligent automation, Thomas continues to bring his powerful blend of technical depth and visionary leadership to eHub. His background includes leading R&D initiatives, building high-performing engineering teams, and architecting AI-powered systems for global companies across ecommerce logistics, home automation, benefits engagement, and more.

"AI is reshaping every corner of logistics, and Thomas is the ideal leader to help us build what's next," said Wade Sleater, CEO of eHub. "His expertise in machine learning, automation, and customer-centric product development will accelerate our mission to unify the fragmented fulfillment ecosystem."

As CAIO, Thomas will guide the integration of AI across eHub's platform ecosystem, including eHub Orchestrate®, eHub Advance®, eHub Ship®, eHub Pack®, eHub Finance®, and eHub Network®. His work will focus on enhancing predictive intelligence, automating operational workflows, optimizing carrier decisions, and delivering new data-driven capabilities that help 3PLs and ecommerce brands operate with unprecedented efficiency.

"eHub is uniquely positioned to transform how the world ships," said Thomas Leishman. "Our goal is to make sophisticated AI accessible, practical, and seamlessly embedded into every part of the fulfillment journey—from order-routing decisions to operational planning to fulfillment execution and customer experience. I'm excited to help shape the future of logistics with this incredible team."

This appointment underscores eHub's substantial investment in AI as a strategic growth engine. By combining its deep logistics expertise with next-generation intelligence, eHub is building the industry's most advanced carrier orchestration platform—empowering supply chain teams to reduce costs, improve speed, and operate with market-leading precision.

