eHub Launches Comprehensive Platform to Enhance Shipping and Logistics for Ecommerce

SANDY, Utah, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eHub, a leader in shipping solutions and logistical optimization, today announced the launch of its new platform, integrating powerful features from eHub Ship, Analytics, Billing, Network, and an API to provide a seamless and efficient experience for ecommerce businesses and 3PLs.

This launch marks a significant milestone for eHub, transitioning from an API-centric approach to a full-featured and integrated platform designed to streamline operations and drive growth.

"The launch of our new UI represents a major leap forward in our commitment to enhancing ecommerce and 3PL operations," said Wade Sleater, CEO of eHub. "We are thrilled to offer our customers an intuitive and robust platform that combines the best of eHub's technologies. This will empower businesses to optimize their shipping processes, gain valuable insights, and manage their logistics with unprecedented ease."

Key Products of the New eHub UI:

Ship: Streamline your shipping processes with multi-carrier, multi-account functionality, fastest load times, and advanced automations. Customize settings per sub-account and grant user permissions based on account level.

Analytics: Access comprehensive analytics and reporting tools to gain valuable insights into your shipping and logistics operations. Make data-driven decisions to enhance efficiency and drive growth.

Billing: Simplify your billing processes with detailed invoicing and payment tracking features. Manage your finances effortlessly and ensure accurate and timely transactions.

Network: Connect with a network of vetted 3PLs and shipping partners. Benefit from advanced lead matching, free fulfillment analysis, and 3PL introductions and estimates.

API: Easily integrate eHub's functionalities into your existing systems with our powerful API. The API offers real-time rate shopping, label generation, tracking updates, and more, ensuring that you have all the tools you need to manage your shipping processes programmatically and efficiently.

"Our new software is designed with the user in mind, providing a seamless and efficient experience that meets the needs of modern ecommerce businesses and 3PL providers," said Thomas Leishman, Chief Experience Officer at eHub. "By integrating eHub's advanced features, we are able to offer a platform that stands out in the industry, supporting businesses in their pursuit of growth and excellence."

Adam McCoy, COO of eHub, added, "We've taken the time to understand the challenges faced by merchants and 3PLs, and our new UI is a direct response to those needs. We are confident that this launch will set a new standard in the shipping and logistics space, offering a comprehensive solution that aligns with the demands of today's market."

About eHub

eHub provides businesses with cost savings and increased revenue through competitive shipping rates and shipping software. Backed by a powerful API and an easy-to-use shipping platform, eHub offers customers many shipping solutions.

