Ehvert Mission Critical and Salas O'Brien Join Forces To Meet Growing Hyperscale Data Center Design, Construction, and Energy Demands

DALLAS and IRVINE, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ehvert Mission Critical , a global leader in engineering, construction, and operation services for complex mission-critical facilities and data centers since 1988, announces today that it has joined employee-owned engineering and technical services firm Salas O'Brien . Through this merger, Ehvert leverages its advanced engineering services, underpinned by industry-leading virtual design and construction expertise, specifically around hyperscale data centers. This will allow for seamless integration with Salas O'Brien's electrical, mechanical, structural, architectural, renewable energy, and noise mitigation services, effectively addressing the surging requirements of AI. With experts predicting a 160% increase in data center power demand by 2030, this union provides a powerful suite of much-needed critical services to an expanding global digital infrastructure ecosystem.

The unique merger also creates a combined presence of over 3,600 team members in more than 90 offices globally, enhancing service opportunities for clients and career opportunities for team members. Ehvert and Salas O'Brien share strong company values and a deep commitment to innovation and sustainability.

"Vello Ehvert and his team are global leaders in their field," said Darin Anderson, chairman and CEO of Salas O'Brien. "Together, we are the most comprehensive provider of innovative, sustainable solutions for hyperscale data centers, addressing the pressing data challenges facing industry and society."

Ehvert is known as a data center authority that leverages advanced technologies to streamline processes from initial design to build-out, technology integration, and ongoing systems support. The company is responsible for some of the most innovative, renowned hyperscale data center projects in the world and is committed to leading the digital infrastructure industry with drastic improvements in construction efficiency and reduced timelines to meet the most demanding and exact requirements.

"We are proud to join a future-focused company like Salas O'Brien, continuing the philosophy that formed the basis of Ehvert Mission Critical over 35 years ago," said Vello Ehvert, president of Ehvert. "We have evolved into a full engineering, construction, and innovation firm, and Salas O'Brien will enhance the energy design and planning solutions we can bring to our clients."

Salas O'Brien received legal advice from Stradling and Fasken and financial and tax advice from PricewaterhouseCoopers. Ehvert received overall guidance from AEC Advisors, legal advice from Lawson & Weitzen and BLG, and financial advice from Ernst & Young.

About Ehvert Mission Critical

Ehvert Mission Critical has been specializing in the design, construction, and operation of mission-critical facilities for over 35 years. The company's experienced global team and unique approach are ideally suited for technically complex hyperscale data center projects. Ehvert continues to pioneer the use of advanced digital technologies such as Generative Design, Construction Simulation, and AI-enabled project tracking to drastically improve the speed, quality, and cost of construction and operation. The company is responsible for the design and construction of some of the most innovative data center projects in the world.

To learn more about Ehvert, visit ehvert.com .

About Salas O'Brien

Salas O'Brien is an employee-owned engineering and technical services firm focused on advancing the human experience through the built environment. Our team is engineered for impact™, helping clients achieve critical goals, advancing our team members through growth and opportunity, and operating at the center of important global issues including sustainability and decarbonization. We are a top firm as ranked by Engineering News-Record and Consulting-Specifying Engineer, and we have appeared for over a decade on the Inc. 5000 list of North America's fastest-growing private companies.

