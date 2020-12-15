E&I Awards Safe Health Systems, Inc. with Contract to Offer COVID-19 and STD Digital Testing, Powered by Hedera, to its Member Institutions

The SAFE HealthCheck solution is a testing and health status verification platform that provides an automated digital solution for testing on the go. Created by SAFE and Hedera Hashgraph, this platform enables remote health checks and more topical, remote COVID-19 testing.

The SAFE HealthCheck solution gives users digital health IDs, which are stored and verified on the Hedera Consensus Service (HCS). The HCS enables the validation, recording and ordering of test results at a rate which is cost-effective, fast and secure. The Hedera platform ensures testing results are verifiable and available in real-time while not compromising individual data privacy. Instead, it preserves end user privacy with its advanced security, proving the benefit of a decentralized platform.

Ken Mayer, Founder and CEO of SAFE, said, "With the coronavirus outbreak, it's essential that educational institutions take the necessary measures and response to prevent the spread of the virus on campus. E&I is helping educational institutions across the US achieve this by using the SAFE HealthCheck app. E&I is also helping tackle the stigma and improve safety by contracting for non-COVID testing services around STDs. Individuals now have the resources to play a more active role in their healthcare records and data."

Mance Harmon, CEO of Hedera Hashgraph, concluded, "Having E&I join as the latest customer of the SAFE HealthCheck app is particularly exciting as we make a continued impact on the education sector. We are aware of the strong need for workplaces and educational facilities to respond to COVID-19, take the necessary measures to operate and reopen when safe to do so. Decentralizing this app on the Hedera network ensures that all data is safe, secure and tracked in real-time, which is essential for the functioning of remote and accurate health testing. This application is a prime example of public distributed ledgers' role in tackling real-world challenges such as medical testing."

E&I acts as an extension of its members procurement departments, helping them source effectively through a portfolio of competitively solicited contracts. Solely focused on serving education and related facilities, E&I's mission is to deliver exceptional value to its members through their expertise, solutions, and services.

For more information, visit https://hedera.com/whitepaper.To learn more about the E&I Safe Health Systems contract, visit www.eandi.org/contracts/safe-health

About Safe Health Systems

Safe Health Systems, Inc. creates solutions that help people play a more active role in their health care via the SAFE platform. The flexible platform enables rapid deployment of specialized population health applications that reduce cost and improve outcomes at scale.

The platform powers HealthCheck enabling a turnkey testing and privacy-protecting health status verification solution designed to make COVID-19, STD, and low acuity testing prevention, tracking, and testing more convenient and affordable. For more information, visit https://safehealth.me/ or https://healthcheck.com/

About Hedera

Hedera is a decentralized public network on which developers can build secure, fair applications with near real-time finality. The platform is owned and governed by a council of the world's leading organizations including Avery Dennison, Boeing, Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, FIS (WorldPay), Google, IBM, LG Electronics, Magalu, Nomura, Swirlds, Tata Communications, University College London (UCL), Wipro, and Zain Group.

For more information, visit www.hedera.com, or follow us on Twitter at @hashgraph, Telegram at t.me/hederahashgraph, or Discord at www.hedera.com/discord. The Hedera whitepaper can be found at www.hedera.com/whitepaper.

About E&I Cooperative Services

E&I Cooperative Services (E&I) is the only member-owned, non-profit procurement cooperative focused exclusively on higher education. E&I delivers unsurpassed value to members through a broad portfolio of competitively solicited contracts, technology-enabled procurement solutions, and consultative engagements. The Cooperative's strategic spend assessments enable members to make informed, analytics-driven decisions to capture more spend. By working together with industry-leading suppliers, E&I provides an exceptional member experience. For more information, please visit www.eandi.org.

