EicOsis Successfully Completes Phase 1a Clinical Trial of EC5026, a soluble epoxide hydrolase inhibitor to treat pain Tweet this

"The completion of this Phase 1a study is a major milestone in EicOsis's development of EC5026," says Dr. William K. Schmidt, Vice President of Clinical Development at EicOsis. "We are encouraged by the safety and tolerability of EC5026 in this first-in-human study and look forward to initiating our Phase 1b multiple-ascending dose studies early next year."

EicOsis is planning to start a Phase 1b multiple ascending dose (MAD) clinical trial in healthy volunteers early next year, followed by two nested Phase 1b MAD studies in patients with two chronic pain conditions. The discovery and development of EC5026 by EicOsis and its advancement into clinical trials has been supported in large part by funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) through the Blueprint Neurotherapeutics Network (BPN; grant number UH3NS094258-02) and the the Helping to End Addiction Long-termSM Initiative, or NIH HEAL InitiativeSM.

"We are pleased that these Phase One results will enable this agent to move on to the next stage of research, with the ultimate goal of having a therapeutic for some debilitating and devastating pain conditions," said Charles Cywin, Ph.D., BPN Program Director, NINDS, NIH.

Details about the Phase 1 single-ascending dose study can be found in the following link: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04228302.

