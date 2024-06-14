Eid Al Ad'ha Unity Outdoor Prayer for Gaza in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Task Force for Palestine calls upon all Muslims observing Eid Al Adha to join in the Unity Outdoor Eid Prayer for Gaza on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at 7:30 a.m. The Unity prayer will be held at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center (Dearborn Civic Center) at 15801 Michigan Ave. Dearborn, MI 48126.

This year's Eid Al Adha holiday is marred by Israel's genocidal war against the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. The Israeli war against innocent civilians, including the elderly, women, and children, continues despite all efforts by the international community, mediators, and UN resolutions. Israel continues to act with complete impunity and with no accountability.

This Eid Al Ad'ha Unity prayer is another community stance of full solidarity with the Palestinians demanding a permanent ceasefire as a first step to a peaceful and just resolution to the conflict. The Michigan Task Force for Palestine calls upon the Biden Administration to use its immense leverage with Israel to compel the extreme right-wing Netanyahu government to accede to the world's demands for a permanent ceasefire and for peace and justice in Palestine.

The Michigan Task Force for Palestine calls on all Muslims who can join the Unity prayer and urges all to bring their own prayer rug, Palestinian flags, and kufiyahs to show solidarity with the people of Gaza and Palestine.

The Michigan Task Force for Palestine wishes all Muslims a safe and blessed Eid Al-Ad'ha.

Media Contacts:

Mr. Adam Abusalah

313.694.8750

Mr. Imad Hamad

313.790.8453

SOURCE The Michigan Task Force for Palestine