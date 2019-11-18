Eideticom and Los Alamos National Laboratory announce collaboration on World's First NVMe-based computational storage compressed parallel filesystem using NoLoad® Computational Storage Processor

Eideticom's NoLoad CSP is the storage industry's first NVMe compliant scale-out accelerator in a U.2 form factor. The CSP accelerates ZFS by offloading key storage services and utilizes energy-efficient FPGAs from Xilinx deployed on the 250-U2 hardware platform provided by Bittware, a Molex company.

World's first NVMe-based computational storage compressed parallel filesystem built using Eideticom's NoLoad ® CSP and deployed in LANL's Lustre/ZFS-based HPC parallel filesystems.

CSP and deployed in LANL's Lustre/ZFS-based HPC parallel filesystems. NoLoad CSP's high performance compression engines provide scalable offload of storage centric services and enable capacity increases with no impact on performance.

NoLoad's NVMe-compliant interface simplifies deployment of computational offload by making it straightforward to consume in servers of all types and across all major operating systems.

"We are excited to see standards-based computational storage technology being applied to a growing, acute problem in data movement, namely storage server memory bandwidth," said Gary Grider, deputy division leader of Los Alamos National Laboratory's HPC Division. "Offloading these memory bandwidth intensive operations to a standards-based NVMe Computational Storage device is a perfect initial use case. We have enjoyed a great working relationship with Eideticom, who is leading the charge in NVMe computational storage and look forward to our continued partnership under the Efficient Mission Centric Computing Consortium (EMC3) collaboration program."

"We are entering an era with fast storage systems that pair high-speed NICs with fast NVMe storage," said Brad Settlemyer, senior scientist at Los Alamos. "Memory bottlenecks make it impossible to perform critical storage system tasks such as compression, erasure, check-summing and dedupe at the rates supported by the storage and networking devices. The Eideticom NoLoad devices have demonstrated that we can offload storage functions onto accelerators enabling line-rate compression, improving CPU utilization, and reducing memory bandwidth pressure."

"We are excited about the results of the collaboration with Los Alamos." said Roger Bertschmann, CEO Eideticom. "The combination of LANL's storage system expertise with Eideticom's NoLoad CSP resulted in the achievement of a world best ZFS benchmark with inline compression. The combined solution delivers all the performance of NVMe storage while achieving the cost-saving benefits of best-in-class compression."

Eideticom will be demonstrating new products and end solutions at Super Computing 2019 in Denver from Nov. 18th-21st with partners Xilinx and Bittware,

About Eideticom:

Eideticom, which holds offices in Calgary and San Francisco, was founded in 2016 with the mission of developing world-class Computational Storage solutions for cloud, HPC and enterprise data centers. Eideticom's NoLoad® Computational Storage Processor (CSP) technology is accelerating data center infrastructure, enabling greater scalability and dramatically lowering cost. www.eideticom.com

About Los Alamos National Laboratory (www.lanl.gov):

Los Alamos National Laboratory, a multidisciplinary research institution engaged in strategic science on behalf of national security, is operated by Triad a public service oriented, national security science organization. Los Alamos enhances national security by ensuring the safety and reliability of the U.S. nuclear stockpile, developing technologies to reduce threats from weapons of mass destruction, and solving problems related to energy, environment, infrastructure, health, and global security concerns.

