Eidos Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Barclays Capital Inc. is also participating as a joint book-running manager.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 19, 2018. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (866) 803-9204, or by emailing prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by emailing dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (888) 603-5847 or by emailing barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing the large and growing unmet need in diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR).

