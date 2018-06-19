Eidos Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIDX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing the large and growing unmet need in diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,250,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Eidos. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 20, 2018 under the ticker symbol "EIDX." The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Eidos, are expected to be approximately $106.3 million. The offering is expected to close on June 22, 2018, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Eidos has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 937,500 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Barclays Capital Inc. is also participating as a joint book-running manager.
A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 19, 2018. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (866) 803-9204, or by emailing prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by emailing dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (888) 603-5847 or by emailing barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About Eidos Therapeutics
Eidos Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing the large and growing unmet need in diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR).
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eidos-therapeutics-announces-pricing-of-initial-public-offering-300669128.html
SOURCE Eidos Therapeutics
Share this article