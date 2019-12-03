Eiffel Trading, LLC Announces Expansion Plans

HOUSTON, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiffel Trading, LLC, an online marketplace for contractors and heavy civil companies to buy and sell used and surplus construction equipment and material, today announced its expansion plans.

Eiffel Trading's 2019 sales are expected to be up over 20% compared to 2018. This year has also seen a 33% jump in marketplace users and a 20% increase in inventory listings.

"Since 2016 sales have tripled and we currently have inventory listed on our marketplace valued at close to $300M," said Andrew Norman, CEO and founder of Eiffel Trading. "Contractors and construction companies of all sizes see the value in selling their used or surplus equipment and material directly versus going through expensive and time consuming auctions," Norman added.

Eiffel Trading's 2020 expansion plans include upgrading the technology behind its custom-built platform, automating the online listing process, and improving the user experience. Other plans include growing the oilfield segment; international sales, primarily Canada; and hiring more resources, including sales representatives and developers.

"It's been exciting to see our listings and sales evolve. For example, sales of sectional barges have jumped 186% this year." Norman said. "We had a customer purchase used steel material, specifically sheet pile, on our marketplace for a project then re-listed it on our marketplace and sold it at a higher rate once their project was complete," Norman continued.

Eiffel Trading's model is easy. Sellers list and sell for free to qualified buyers who pay one of the industry's lowest commission fees. Backing this is a dedicated support team helping buyers and sellers alike with everything from pricing, quotes, freight, and more.

"Our team works hard. If you can't find it on our marketplace, we'll find it for you," said Norman.

Some of the most popular inventory on the Eiffel Trading marketplace include sectional barges, sheet pile, steel pipe, hdpe pipe, access trestle, crane mats, barrier wall, road plates, wide flange beams, but it features listings in over 70 popular categories.

Eiffel Trading is one of the few companies in North America that offers an online marketplace for the construction industry to sell both construction equipment and material. Current marketplace users range from ENR Top 400 companies to independent contractors in heavy civil, marine, and oilfield industries.

For more information on Eiffel Trading: https://www.eiffeltrading.com

About Eiffel Trading

Eiffel Trading is an online marketplace for contractors in the construction, marine, and oilfield industries to buy and sell used heavy equipment and material. Leveraging innovative technology and a superior customer support team, we provide contractors with a safe, smart, and secure online platform for quickly selling their assets to eligible buyers. Eiffel Trading is uniquely positioned as one of the first companies to provide a nationwide platform for contractors to sell used or surplus construction material. Founded in 2012, Eiffel Trading is headquartered in Houston, Texas. www.eiffeltrading.com | @eiffeltrading.

