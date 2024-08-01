EIFS Industry Members Association Unveils Comprehensive New Website

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The EIFS Industry Members Association (EIMA) is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, www.eima.com. This modern, user-friendly platform is set to become the go-to resource for the Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) industry, providing an extensive array of technical resources, advocacy tools, educational materials, and a gallery showcasing exemplary EIFS projects.

EIMA's new website is designed to serve the needs of architects, contractors, manufacturers, and industry professionals on both mobile and desktop devices, and it offers a centralized hub for all things related to EIFS. Key features of the website include:

This modern, user-friendly platform is the go-to resource for the Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) industry Post this

Technical Resources: The website offers the industry's library of technical documents, guidelines, and best practices to support professionals in designing, specifying, and installing EIFS. A series of brand-new Technical Bulletins meticulously crafted by the members of EIMA's Technical and Research Working Group are featured.



EIFS Project Gallery: The new website features a visually stunning gallery of EIFS projects. This gallery not only highlights the versatility and aesthetic appeal of EIFS but also serves as a source of inspiration for architects and designers looking to incorporate EIFS into their projects.



Advocacy Tools: EIMA is committed to advocating for the EIFS industry at the local, state, and national levels. The website provides a suite of advocacy tools and resources to help members stay informed about legislative developments and engage with policymakers, as well as educate governmental decision-makers about the environmental, financial and performance advantages of EIFS with Drainage.



Educational Resources: Continuous learning is vital in the fast-evolving construction industry. EIMA's new website offers educational resources designed to enhance the knowledge and skills of industry professionals, keeping them abreast of the latest advancements and best practices in EIFS technology and applications.

"The launch of our new website marks a significant milestone for EIMA," said Stephen Sears, CEO of EIMA. "Our goal is to provide a comprehensive, user-friendly platform that supports the EIFS industry by offering valuable resources and tools for both association members and those who want to know more about this modern, engineered cladding system. We believe www.eima.com will become the premier destination for anyone seeking information, inspiration, and support within the EIFS industry."

EIMA invites all industry professionals to explore the new website and take advantage of the wealth of resources available. Visit www.eima.com today.

About EIMA

Founded in 1981, the EIFS Industry Members Association is the North American trade association devoted to the promotional, advocacy, technical and educational aspects of the EIFS industry. EIMA is comprised of leading manufacturers, suppliers, distributors applicators, and architects, and please visit www.EIMA.com for more information.

SOURCE EIFS Industry Members Association