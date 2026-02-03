EIG14T Marks 10 Years as a Trusted Real Estate Partner for Essential Service Operators

BERKLEY, Mich., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For operators in the Education, Health, and Wellness sectors, real estate is often one of the greatest barriers to growth – capital intensive, time consuming, and operationally complex. For the past 10 years, EIG14T | 814 CRE LLC has helped solve that challenge by delivering strategic, turnkey real estate solutions that allow essential service operators to scale with confidence and focus on what matters most: serving their communities.

Founded with a clear mission, EIG14T has grown into a trusted national real estate partner with more than 190 projects completed nationwide. Today, the firm works alongside middle-market operators to support programmatic expansion through a disciplined, repeatable approach that prioritizes execution, industry specialization, and long-term tenant success.

"Reaching 10 years is meaningful not because of the time, but because of what we've built alongside our partners," said Reed Fenton, CEO of EIG14T. "Every project has sharpened our understanding of how operators grow, and that experience continues to shape how we approach every opportunity."

EIG14T's end-to-end turnkey model is designed to remove friction from the development process by managing site acquisition, entitlements, development execution, and long-term asset performance. By handling the real estate lifecycle from start to finish, the firm enables operators to remain focused on their teams, their customers, and their core operations – while maintaining consistency and speed across multiple locations.

Across more than a decade of work in the Education, Health, and Wellness sectors, EIG14T has developed deep insight into the challenges operators face as they scale. That experience has shaped a platform built for repeatability, accountability, and execution – delivering high-quality facilities that support operational efficiency and meaningful community outcomes.

As EIG14T enters its next decade, the firm remains focused on deepening tenant relationships, investing in scalable growth, and expanding access to essential community services nationwide. With a continued emphasis on partnership and performance, EIG14T is committed to helping operators create environments where businesses can succeed and individuals can learn, heal, and thrive – reinforcing its mission to enrich communities through real estate.

About EIG14T

EIG14T is a leading national commercial real estate partner specializing in turnkey facilities for essential service operators in the Education, Health, and Wellness sectors. With a full-service approach spanning site acquisition, entitlements, construction management, and asset management, EIG14T delivers strategic real estate solutions that support scalable growth and operational success. Headquartered in Berkley, Michigan, with an additional office in Chicago, EIG14T is guided by its mission of Enriching Communities Through Real Estate.

For more information, please visit 814cre.com

SOURCE EIG14T | 814 CRE LLC