Eiger Appoints Jeysen Yogaratnam, MB.BCh, BAO, MRCSEd, PhD, MBA, Vice President of Global HDV Clinical Development

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIGR), focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases, announced today the appointment of Jeysen Yogaratnam, MB.BCh, BAO, MRCSEd, PhD, MBA as Vice President of Global Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) Clinical Development. Dr. Yogaratnam's clinical development experience spans over a decade in large pharma and biotechnology companies with specialization in Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C, including direct-acting antivirals, immune-based small molecules, as well as therapeutic vaccines and biologics. Dr. Yogaratnam was most recently at Janssen Biopharma, where he led drug development of hepatitis B virus (HBV) capsid assembly modulators.

"Jeysen's background and experience in liver disease and antiviral drug development align well with our current and future HDV program needs as we advance Lonafarnib in the first-ever Phase 3 global study for HDV and Peginterferon Lambda toward Phase 3 for HDV," said David Cory, President and CEO. "Eiger's mission is to deliver multiple, first-in-class, treatment options for HDV patients, and Jeysen is ideally suited to take our program to the next level."

"I am excited to join Eiger's leadership team at this pivotal point in the Company's evolution as the leader of HDV drug development and look forward to advancing both Lonafarnib and Peginterferon Lambda to treat HDV patients for this large, unmet medical need," said Dr. Yogaratnam.

Dr. Yogaratnam was most recently Senior Medical Director at Janssen Biopharma, where he led the early drug development process of an HBV capsid assembly modulator (CAM) from late pre-clinical development into Phase 2a drug development. He was previously Chief Medical Officer at MIFCOR, Inc, responsible for creating portfolio strategy and managing the company's clinical development pipeline. Earlier, he was Medical Director at Vertex and served as a medical lead on the anti-HCV protease inhibitor, telaprevir (INCIVEK®), and served as the Vertex Clinical Lead in the Joint Strategic Alliance Team with Janssen Pharmaceutical. Dr. Yogaratnam began his industry career at Bristol Myers Squibb, which included a role as Medical Director in the development of peginterferon lambda for HCV.

Dr. Yogaratnam completed his Diploma in Surgery from The Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons of Glasgow and The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh. He received a PhD in Biological Sciences from University of Hull and an MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He earned his undergraduate medical degree from The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland.

