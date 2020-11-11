Eiger Bio to Participate in November 2020 Investor Conferences

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:EIGR), focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, today announced that management will participate in two investor conferences in November:

Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference. Eiger will present a corporate update on Wednesday, November 18 , 2:00-2:30 PM ET .

Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference. Eiger will present a corporate update on Thursday, November 19 , 6:10-6:40 PM GMT .

Eiger will host one-on-one meetings at both conferences. Live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Eiger BioPharmaceuticals website at www.eigerbio.com under the "Investors" tab. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour following the live event.

About Eiger

Eiger is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of first-in-class, well-characterized drugs for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases for patients with high unmet medical needs.

Eiger's lead clinical programs target Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) infection, the most serious form of human viral hepatitis. Eiger is developing two complementary treatments for HDV. Lonafarnib is a first-in-class, oral prenylation inhibitor in a global Phase 3 trial. Peginterferon lambda is a first-in-class, well-tolerated type III interferon entering Phase 3.

Eiger has filed an NDA and MAA for lonafarnib for the treatment of Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS or Progeria) and Progeroid Laminopathies. FDA PDUFA date is November 20, 2020.

For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

