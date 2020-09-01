Eiger Bio to Participate in September 2020 Investor Conferences

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:EIGR), focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, today announced that management will participate in four investor conferences in September:

Citi's 15 th Annual BioPharma Conference. Eiger will participate in two panels:

"COVID-19 Therapeutics" on Wednesday, September 9 , 9:50-10:20 AM ET



"Challenges and Opportunities in Rare Disease Drug Development" on Wednesday, September 9 , 4:15-4:45 PM ET





Baird Global Healthcare Conference 2020. Eiger will present a corporate update on Wednesday, September 9 , 12:50-1:20 PM ET .





H.C. Wainwright 22 nd Annual Global Investment Conference from September 14- September 16 .





Cantor Global Virtual Healthcare Conference 2020. Eiger will present a corporate update on Thursday, September 17 , 2:00-2:30 PM ET .

Eiger will host one-on-one meetings at all conferences. Live webcasts of the Citi panels and Baird and Cantor presentations will be available on the Eiger BioPharmaceuticals website at www.eigerbio.com under the "Investors" tab. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour following the live event.

About Eiger

Eiger is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of first-in-class, well-characterized drugs for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases for patients with high unmet medical needs, for which no approved therapies exist.

Eiger's lead clinical programs target Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) infection, the most serious form of human viral hepatitis. Eiger is developing two complementary treatments for HDV. Lonafarnib is a first-in-class, oral prenylation inhibitor in a global Phase 3 trial. Peginterferon lambda is a first-in-class, well-tolerated type III interferon entering Phase 3.

Eiger has filed an NDA and MAA for lonafarnib for the treatment of Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS or Progeria) and Progeroid Laminopathies. FDA PDUFA date is November 20, 2020.

For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.



Investors and Media:

Ingrid Choong, PhD

(650) 619-6115

[email protected]

Sri Ryali

(650) 272-6138

[email protected]

SOURCE Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

www.eigerbio.com

