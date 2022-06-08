Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Announces Multiple Presentations at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) International Liver Congress™ 2022

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jun 08, 2022, 08:00 ET

-  Presentations Showcase Eiger's Innovative Therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure hepatitis delta virus (HDV) and other serious diseases, today announced four abstracts to be presented at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) International Liver Congress™ 2022 taking place June 22-26 in London, United Kingdom.

Oral presentation:

Title: Lonafarnib Combination with Peginterferon Lambda Diminished Triphasic HDV Kinetic Pattern 
Seen Under Lambda Monotherapy: the LIFT-1 HDV Study 
Authors: Duehren, S.; Heller, T. et al. 
Session: Hepatitis B Emerging Therapies 
Date & Time: June 25, 8:30 a.m. - 8:45 a.m. British Summer Time (BST) 
Abstract #: 1904 
Presenter: Harel Dahari

Poster presentations:

Title: Strong Correlation Between HBsAg, ALT and HDV-RNA Levels in Patients with Chronic Hepatitis 
Delta: Results of Phase 3 D-LIVR Study 
Authors: Buti, M.; Lampertico, P. et al. 
Session: Viral Hepatitis A, B, C, D, E: Virology 
Date & Time: June 23, 9:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. BST 
Abstract #: 3494 

Title: Clinical Features Predictive of Cirrhosis in a Large Cohort of Patients with Chronic Hepatitis Delta Infection - Insights from the D-LIVR Trial 
Authors: Etzion, O.; Lampertico, P. et al. 
Session: Viral Hepatitis B/D: Clinical Aspects Except Therapy 
Date & Time: June 23, 9:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. BST 
Abstract #: 3442 

Title: Mathematical Modeling of HDV RNA Kinetics Suggests High Peginterferon Lambda Efficacies in Blocking Viral Production and Infection: Insights from the LIMT-1 Study
Authors: Cardozo-Ojeda,, E.F.; Etzion, O. et al
Session: Viral Hepatitis B/D: Therapy
Date & Time: June 25, 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. BST
Abstract #: 2072

Additional Congress Activities:

Event: 21st Hepatitis Delta International Network
Presentation Title: Lonafarnib and Peginterferon Lambda: Monotherapy and Combination Treatments in Late-Stage Development for HDV
Date & Time: June 22, 4:00 p.m. BST 
Location: ExCel London, South Gallery 27 
Presenter: Ingrid Choong, Ph.D., SVP, Clinical Development Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 

Event: Eiger Booth #101 
Date & Time: June 23-25, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. BST 

Event: Eiger Reception for Investigators, Investors and Analysts 
Date: June 23, 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. BST 
Location: Prince Regent #3

About Eiger

Eiger is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure hepatitis delta virus (HDV) and other serious diseases. The Eiger HDV platform includes two first-in-class therapies in Phase 3 that target critical host processes involved in viral replication. Eiger is also developing peginterferon lambda as a therapeutic for COVID-19 and reported positive results from TOGETHER, a Phase 3 investigator-initiated study.

All five Eiger rare disease programs have been granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation: lonafarnib and peginterferon lambda for HDV, Zokinvy for progeria, and avexitide for both congenital hyperinsulinism and post-bariatric hypoglycemia.

For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

