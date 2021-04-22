Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Appoints Commercial Expert and Industry Veteran Kim Sablich to its Board of Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, announced today the appointment of Kim Sablich to its Board of Directors. Ms. Sablich is a pharmaceutical industry veteran with broad commercial experience spanning over two decades in large pharma and biotechnology companies, including vaccines and prescription products across diverse therapeutic areas, and rare and ultra-rare disease programs. Ms. Sablich is currently Executive Vice President, General Manager, North America at Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

"Ms. Sablich is a highly strategic senior executive with an extensive track record in building and driving commercial product portfolios, including international experience," said Thomas Dietz, PhD, Chairman of the Board of Eiger. "Her operational background will be invaluable as we advance the Eiger pipeline and prepare for commercialization of our HDV program in the U.S. and rest of world. We look forward to Ms. Sablich's strategic insights and contributions to the Board and Company."

"I am very pleased to join Eiger's Board at this exciting point in the Company's evolution and look forward to working closely with the other Board members in supporting Eiger's management team to advance multiple, first-in-class, rare and ultra-rare disease programs to patients with unmet medical needs," said Ms. Sablich.

Kim Sablich is currently Executive Vice President, General Manager, North America at Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc where she leads a team of 600 employees across business functions, commercializing 7 approved products. Prior to joining Jazz, Ms. Sablich was Chief Commercial Officer at Myovant Sciences, where she was responsible for building all commercial capabilities in advance of the company's first product launch. Prior to that, she held positions of increasing responsibility in large pharma with over two decades at Merck and GlaxoSmithKline. Ms. Sablich holds a BA in Economics and Mathematics from Denison University and an MBA in Marketing and Operations Management from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

ABOUT EIGER

Eiger is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment serious rare and ultra-rare diseases.

Eiger is developing two foundational treatments for Hepatitis Delta Virus infection, the serious form of human viral hepatitis. Lonafarnib is a first-in-class, oral prenylation inhibitor in a global Phase 3 trial. Peginterferon lambda is a first-in-class, well-tolerated type III interferon entering Phase 3.

Zokinvy® for the treatment of Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS or Progeria) and processing-deficient Progeroid Laminopathies is the Company's first FDA approval. A Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) is under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Outside the U.S., Eiger's established global Managed Access Program, spanning over 40 countries, ensures all children and young adults with Progeria and Progeroid Laminopathies have access to treatment.

For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

Investors and Media:

Sri Ryali

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-650-272-6138

