Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Appoints Erik Atkisson as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Erik Atkisson as the Company's General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer.

Mr. Atkisson brings over twenty years of experience to Eiger, and was most recently Chief Compliance Officer, Legal Counsel, and Privacy Officer at Cytokinetics, Incorporated, where he was responsible for legal matters related to corporate securities, licensing, partnerships and collaborations, and compliance. Previously, Mr. Atkisson was Deputy General Counsel and Compliance Counsel at Nevro, Corp., Senior Director, Commercial, Healthcare and Employment Law at Impax Laboratories, Inc., and Senior Counsel at BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Mr. Atkisson began his legal career as an associate at international law firms with a practice focused on life sciences.

Mr. Atkisson earned a B.A. from Harvard University, an M.Sc. from University of Edinburgh, and a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center.

"We are advancing a diverse, late-stage pipeline with five Breakthrough Therapy Designations across multiple indications, all with high unmet medical need," said David Cory, President and Chief Executive Officer at Eiger. "Erik's background and experience in corporate governance, compliance, licensing, and partnerships will strengthen Eiger and our executive team as we take the company to the next level."

"This is an exciting time as Eiger advances multiple late-stage, breakthrough therapy designated programs," said Erik Atkisson. "Eiger is poised for significant growth in the future, and I look forward to working with the talented and passionate Eiger team to deliver first-in-class therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases to patients."

About Eiger

Eiger is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases.

Eiger's lead clinical programs are focused on the development of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) infection, the most serious form of viral hepatitis, with two complementary HDV treatments. Lonafarnib is a first-in-class, oral prenylation inhibitor in a global Phase 3 trial. Peginterferon Lambda is a first-in-class, type III, well-tolerated interferon entering Phase 3.

Zokinvy® for the treatment of Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS or Progeria) and processing-deficient progeroid laminopathies is the Company's first FDA approved product. A Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) is under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include terminology such as "seek," "advance," "believe," "will," "may," "continue," or the negative of these terms. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Eiger makes, including those described in the "Risk Factors" sections in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and Eiger's subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to Eiger and speak only as of the date on which they are made. Eiger does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Investors and Media:

Sri Ryali

Chief Financial Officer

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-650-272-6138 ext. 1007

SOURCE Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.eigerbio.com

