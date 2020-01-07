Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Appoints Industry Veteran Eldon Mayer as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:EIGR), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Eldon Mayer as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Mayer is a pharmaceutical industry veteran with broad commercial experience in large and specialty pharma across multiple therapeutic areas, including both orphan and larger markets, with multiple successful exits by acquisition.

"We are excited to welcome Eldon Mayer as our Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. Eldon is a seasoned leader who brings extensive experience in building and managing high performance commercial teams, as well as product launch planning and lifecycle management," said David Cory, President and CEO of Eiger. "Eldon will be instrumental in laying the foundation for our commercial strategy as we prepare for an anticipated approval of Lonafarnib in Progeria and Progeroid Laminopathies in 2020 and for Phase 3 data from our D-LIVR trial in HDV in 2021."

"Eiger represents a unique opportunity to bring first-in-class, transformational medicines to patients in need. It's been a pleasure to serve as an independent board member for the company, and I am now honored to join the executive management team and look forward to implementing highly successful strategies to enable access of new therapies for patients in need," said Mr. Mayer.

Eiger concurrently announced that Mr. Mayer has resigned from its Board to focus on his new role as a member of the executive team. "We want to sincerely thank Eldon for his contributions to the Eiger Board and wish him the best in his new role as Executive Vice President and CCO," said Thomas Dietz, PhD, Chairman.

Eldon Mayer was most recently Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Rigel Pharmaceuticals where he built and led the commercial organization of over 60 people and the successful launch of Tavalisse® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) for chronic immune thrombocytopenia, a rare disease. Previously, Mr. Mayer was Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations at Questcor Pharmaceuticals, focused on serious, rare diseases, where he built and managed a commercial team of over 400 people, successfully commercialized Acthar® Gel (repository corticotropin injection), and grew annual sales to over $1 billion. Questcor was acquired by Mallinckrodt for $5.6 billion in 2014. Earlier in his career, he held positions of increasing responsibilities at companies including Schering-Plough, ALZA, Chiron, and Connetics, in functional areas including strategic planning, marketing, sales, market research and analytics, operations and finance. Mr. Mayer has served as a member of the board for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., Promet Therapeutics, LLC and the National Community Oncology Dispensing Association. Mr. Mayer holds a BS in Finance from Fairleigh Dickinson University and an MBA in Marketing from Syracuse University.

About Eiger

Eiger is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of first-in-class, well-characterized drugs for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases for patients with high unmet medical needs, for which no approved therapies exist.

Eiger has initiated a rolling New Drug Application (NDA) submission process for lonafarnib to treat Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS or Progeria) and Progeroid Laminopathies. The company's lead program is in Phase 3, developing lonafarnib, a first-in-class oral prenylation inhibitor for the treatment of Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) infection. The company is also advancing peginterferon lambda, a first-in-class interferon, toward registration for the treatment of HDV. For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our future financial condition, timing for and outcomes of clinical results, business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include terminology such as "believe," "will," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "contemplate," "intend," "target," "project," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "could," "potentially" or the negative of these terms. Forward-looking statements are our current statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, our ongoing and planned clinical development, including planned completion of a rolling NDA submission by first quarter 2020, followed by submission of an MAA in first quarter 2020 for lonafarnib in Progeria and Progeroid Laminopathies; our progression and enrollment of our Phase 3 D-LIVR study in HDV; our planned advancement of Lambda and lonafarnib boosted with ritonavir for HDV; our plans to hold an end of Phase 2 meeting for Lambda in HDV in first quarter 2020; our plans for continued advancement of avexitide; our ability to transition into a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company; our ability to finance the continued advancement of our development pipeline products; and the potential for success of any of our product candidates. These statements concern product candidates that have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). No representation is made as to their safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which they are being investigated.

Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Eiger makes, including the risks described in the "Risk Factors" sections in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and Eiger's subsequent filings with the SEC. Eiger does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

