Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Management Team to Present and Participate in Jefferies HBV Investor Summit

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIGR), focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, today announced that David Cory, President and CEO, will present a corporate update at the Jefferies HBV Investor Summit in New York City. The HDV Investor Summit will be held on March 18th at the Jefferies Conference Center and will include company presentations, an expert panel, and one-on-one meetings with management teams.

Eiger will host one-on-one meetings with investors.

About Eiger

Eiger is a late stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases. We innovate by developing well-characterized drugs in newly identified or novel targets in rare diseases. Our mission is to systematically reduce the time and cost of the drug development process to more rapidly deliver important medicines to patients.

The company's lead program is in Phase 3, developing lonafarnib, a first-in-class prenylation inhibitor for the treatment of Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) infection. Eiger is also preparing an NDA for lonafarnib to treat Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS or Progeria) and Progeroid Laminopathies with plans to file in 2019. For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

Investors: Ingrid Choong, PhD

Email: ichoong@eigerbio.com

Phone: 1-650-619-6115

SOURCE Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.

