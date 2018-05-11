Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

"The Eiger HDV program is moving into Phase 3 with a single, international, multi-center registration trial of approximately 300 HDV infected patients called D-LIVR (Delta Liver Improvement and Virologic Response in HDV)," said David Cory, President and CEO. "We plan to complete agency discussions and communicate final details of the D-LIVR study by mid-year."

Key Achievements

Hepatitis D Virus (HDV) Program

Lonafarnib in HDV

Positive face-to-face FDA meeting held on February 14, 2018

Agreement with the FDA on a single pivotal Phase 3 study for approval

Sub-Analysis of Phase 2 data reveals high response rates from an All-Oral regimen of lonafarnib and ritonavir in HDV infected patients (2018 EASL)

Lambda in HDV

Phase 2 LIFT (Lambda InterFeron combo Therapy) study initiated at NIH

Exendin 9-39 in PBH

Phase 2 PREVENT (28-day) study initiated across multiple U.S. sites

Ubenimex in Lymphedema

Phase 2 ULTRA study enrolled (N=54) and dosing

Corporate Activity

Eldon Mayer III , pharma industry veteran, appointed to the Board

David Apelian joined Eiger as COO and Executive Medical Officer

Anticipated 2018 Milestones

Lonafarnib in HDV: Phase 3 program initiation

Lambda in HDV: Phase 2 LIMT study dosing completion

Exendin 9-39 in PBH: Phase 2 PREVENT study completion

Ubenimex in Lymphedema: Phase 2 ULTRA study completion

First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Net loss for the first quarter of 2018 was $8.8 million, or $0.84 per share basic and diluted, compared to a net loss of $11.2 million, or $1.34 per share basic and diluted for the first quarter of 2017.

Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were $5.5 million compared to $7.5 million for the first quarter of 2017, a decrease of $2.0 million. The decrease was primarily due to a $2.0 million reduction in clinical and drug supply expenditures.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were $3.0 million compared to $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2017, a decrease of $0.5 million. The decrease was primarily due to a $0.4 million decrease in stock-based compensation expense.

As of March 31, 2018, Eiger had cash, cash equivalents and short-term debt securities of $33.2 million, compared to $41.8 million at December 31, 2017.

About Eiger

Eiger is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases. We are committed to translational innovation and the development of well-characterized drugs acting on newly identified or novel targets. Our mission is to systematically reduce the time and cost of the drug development process to more rapidly deliver important medicines to patients with rare diseases. Our lead program in Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) infection, is moving into Phase 3 with a single, pivotal trial planned to initiate by the end of the year. For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties.All statements other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our future financial condition, timing for and outcomes of clinical results, business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements include terminology such as "believe," "will," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "contemplate," "intend," "target," "project," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "could," "potentially" or the negative of these terms. Forward looking statements are our current statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, our ongoing and planned clinical development, including whether the D-LIVR study will be supported by the FDA as a single, pivotal study to support registration; the timing of and our ability to initiate or enroll clinical trials, including whether our D-LIVR study can be advanced by the end of this year; our ability to make timely regulatory filings and obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for lonafarnib as a single agent or in combination, ubenimex, PEG IFN lambda, exendin 9-39 and our other product candidates; our intellectual property position; and the potential safety, efficacy, reimbursement, convenience clinical and pharmaco-economic benefits of our product candidates as well as the commercial opportunities, including potential market sizes and segments; our ability to finance the continued advancement of our development pipeline products, including our results of operations, cash available, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; and the potential for success of any of our product candidates.

Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Eiger makes, including the risks described in the "Risk Factors" sections in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and Eiger's periodic reports filed with the SEC. Eiger does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investors:

Jim Welch, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, 650-279-9845, jwelch@eigerbio.com

Ingrid Choong, PhD, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, 650-619-6115, ichoong@eigerbio.com







Three Months Ended





March 31,





2018

2017 Operating expenses:







Research and development $ 5,512

$ 7,464

General and administrative 2,994

3,522



Total operating expenses 8,506

10,986 Loss from operations (8,506)

(10,986) Interest expense (398)

(363) Interest income 94

110 Other expense, net (21)

- Net loss $ (8,831)

$ (11,239)







Net loss per common share:







Basic and diluted $ (0.84)

$ (1.34) Shares used to compute net loss per common share:







Basic and diluted 10,529,350

8,360,539























Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. Selected Balance Sheets Financial Data (in thousands) (unaudited)









March 31,

December 31,









2018

2017 Balance Sheet Data:







Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 33,247

$ 41,779

Working capital 26,362

35,222

Total assets 34,221

42,882

Total stockholders' equity 14,731

22,522

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eiger-biopharmaceuticals-reports-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-300646878.html

SOURCE Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.eigerbio.com

