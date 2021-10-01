Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, today reported that, in connection with the appointment of Erik Atkisson as Eiger's General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, the company granted him a stock option to purchase 180,000 shares of Eiger's common stock. The grant was approved by the Compensation Committee of Eiger's Board of Directors and granted under the Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. 2021 Inducement Plan with a grant date of September 30, 2021, as an inducement material to Mr. Atkisson entering into employment with Eiger, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock option vests over four years, with 25 percent vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date for Mr. Atkisson and the remainder vesting in 36 equal installments over the following three years, subject to Mr. Atkisson being continuously employed by Eiger as of such vesting dates. The stock options have a ten-year term and an exercise price of $6.68, the closing price of Eiger's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on September 30, 2021.

Eiger is providing this information in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Eiger

Eiger is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases.

Eiger's lead clinical programs are focused on the development of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) infection, the most serious form of viral hepatitis, with two complementary HDV treatments. Lonafarnib is a first-in-class, oral prenylation inhibitor and peginterferon lambda is a first-in-class, type III, well-tolerated interferon. Both lonafarnib and peginterferon lambda are in global Phase 3 trials.

Zokinvy® for the treatment of Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS or Progeria) and processing-deficient progeroid laminopathies is the Company's first FDA approved product. A Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) is under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

