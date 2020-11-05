Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:EIGR), focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, today reported financial results for third quarter 2020 and provided a business update.

Recent Highlights and Upcoming Milestones

ZokinvyTM (lonafarnib) in Progeria and Progeroid Laminopathies

New Drug Application (NDA) Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date November 20, 2020

Lonafarnib in Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV)

Phase 3 D-LIVR study full enrollment expected in 2021

Peginterferon Lambda (Lambda) in HDV

Phase 2 LIFT (combo with lonafarnib) end-of-study data expected at AASLD 2020

Agreement with FDA and EMA on single, Phase 3 Lambda monotherapy study design

Peginterferon Lambda (Lambda) in COVID-19

Toronto General Hospital, University Health Network (N=60)

Mean baseline viral load: 6.7 log copies/mL



79% (Lambda) vs 38% (placebo) (p=0.013) clear virus by Day 7



> 6 log copies/mL correlates with the threshold for infectivity

Stanford University School of Medicine (N=120)

Mean baseline viral load: < 4 log copies/mL



Median time to cessation of viral shedding was 7 days in both groups

Results of both studies support Lambda activity in high baseline viral load patients

Lambda was well tolerated in both studies with few adverse events, which included minimal elevations of transaminases which self-resolved

Plan to meet with FDA to discuss data and next steps

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of September 30, 2020 totaled $125.3 million.

The Company reported net loss of $15.7 million, or $0.52 per share, for third quarter 2020, as compared to $18.6 million, or $0.76 per share, for third quarter 2019.

Research and Development expenses were $9.8 million for third quarter 2020, as compared to $14.1 million for third quarter 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in clinical trial related expenses, including clinical trial material costs.

General and Administrative expenses were $5.0 million for third quarter 2020, as compared to $4.2 million for third quarter 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in outside consulting, advisory and accounting services and an increase in personnel-related expenses.

Total operating expenses include total non-cash expenses of $1.9 million for third quarter 2020, as compared to $1.8 million for the same period in 2019.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had 31.9 million of common shares outstanding.

About Eiger

Eiger is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of first-in-class, well-characterized drugs for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases for patients with high unmet medical needs.

Eiger's lead clinical programs target Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) infection, the most serious form of human viral hepatitis. Eiger is developing two complementary treatments for HDV. Lonafarnib is a first-in-class, oral prenylation inhibitor in a global Phase 3 trial. Peginterferon lambda is a first-in-class, well-tolerated type III interferon entering Phase 3.

Eiger has filed an NDA and MAA for lonafarnib for the treatment of Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS or Progeria) and Progeroid Laminopathies. FDA PDUFA date is November 20, 2020.

For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com .

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our future financial condition, timing for and outcomes of clinical results, business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include terminology such as "believe," "will," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "contemplate," "intend," "target," "project," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "could," "potentially" or the negative of these terms. Forward-looking statements are our current statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, our anticipating significant milestones in 2020 and 2021, the timing of our ongoing and planned clinical development, including the potential for approval of our lonafarnib product candidate in the U.S. and EU for Progeria and Progeroid Laminopathies; our progression and enrollment of our Phase 3 D-LIVR study in HDV; our ability to maintain supply of our clinical trial materials; our announcement of data from the trial of Lambda and lonafarnib boosted with ritonavir for HDV (LIFT); our plans to advance Lambda in HDV in the U.S. and EU; our plans for continued advancement of avexitide in registration trials; and our plans to initiate and conduct clinical studies of Lambda in coronavirus; our ability to transition into a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company; our ability to finance the continued advancement of our development pipeline products; that the company's expectations regarding the effects of COVID-19 on the Company's trials and development may be incorrect; and the potential for success of any of our product candidates. These statements concern product candidates that have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). No representation is made as to their safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which they are being investigated.

Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Eiger makes, including additional applicable risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" sections in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and Eiger's subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to Eiger and speak only as of the date on which they are made. Eiger does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Investors and Media:

Ingrid Choong, PhD

(650) 619-6115

[email protected]

Sri Ryali

(650) 272-6138

[email protected]

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)



















Nine Months Ended

Year Ended







September 30,

December 31,







2020

2019(1)







(unaudited)





ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 51,993

$ 39,373

Debt securities, available-for-sale

73,341

55,621

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

9,608

5,390

Total current assets

134,942

100,384

Property and equipment, net

670

590

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,300

1,654

Other assets

3,781

2,511

Total assets

$ 140,693

$ 105,139















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities

$ 21,660

$ 16,949

Other liabilities

26,083

31,710

Stockholders' equity

92,950

56,480

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 140,693

$ 105,139































(1) Derived from the audited financial statements, included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Financial Data (in thousands, except per share and share amounts)



























Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





(unaudited)



(unaudited)





2020

2019



2020

2019 Operating expenses:

















Research and development(1) $ 9,810

$ 14,059



$ 29,045

$ 39,863

General and administrative(1) 5,027

4,247



15,141

12,529



Total operating expenses 14,837

18,306



44,186

52,392 Loss from operations (14,837)

(18,306)



(44,186)

(52,392) Interest expense (906)

(884)



(2,681)

(2,518) Interest income

76

585



629

1,598 Other income (expense), net (13)

(11)



(7)

(20) Net loss



$ (15,680)

$ (18,616)



$ (46,245)

$ (53,332)





















Net loss per common share:

















Basic and diluted $ (0.52)

$ (0.76)



$ (1.74)

$ (2.40) Shares used to compute net loss per common share:

















Basic and diluted 29,879,135

24,437,451



26,639,201

22,261,715





















(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense of:











































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2020

2019



2020

2019 Research and development $ 367

$ 559



$ 1,154

$ 1,366 General and administrative 1,078

1,090



3,382

2,965



Total stock-based compensation expense $ 1,445

$ 1,649



$ 4,536

$ 4,331

SOURCE Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.eigerbio.com

