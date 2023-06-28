Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to Host Business Update Call Tomorrow

  • Company to host conference call and live webcast on Thursday, June 29, at 8:30 am ET

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for rare diseases, today announced that following an extensive portfolio prioritization exercise, the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, June 29, at 8:30 am ET.

Conference Call Details 
The live and replayed webcast of the call will be available through the company's website at www.eigerbio.com. To participate in the live call by phone, dial (866) 524-3160 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6760 (International). The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

Investors:
Sylvia Wheeler
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
[email protected] 

Media:
Aljanae Reynolds
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
[email protected]

SOURCE Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.

