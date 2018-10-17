Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to Participate at BTIG Biotech Conference

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIGR), focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases, today announced the Eiger management team will participate and host 1:1 investor meetings at the BTIG Biotech Conference at the Langham Hotel in New York City on October 25th.

Eiger is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the accelerated development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases. We innovate by developing well-characterized drugs acting on newly identified or novel targets in rare diseases. Our mission is to systematically reduce the time and cost of the drug development process to more rapidly deliver important medicines to patients. Lonafarnib is our lead compound advancing into Phase 3 with a single, pivotal trial to treat HDV to initiate by the end of the year. Lonafarnib is also advancing toward an NDA for the treatment of Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS or Progeria) in 2019. For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

