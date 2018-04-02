Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to Participate in Conferences in April

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Science Conference at Le Meridien in Monte Carlo, Monaco . Eiger will present a corporate overview and business update on April 9 , 3:50 pm – 4:15 pm CET . Eiger will host one-on-one meetings.





15 th Hepatitis Delta International Network (HDIN) Meeting at The International Liver Congress™ 2018 in Paris, France . Eiger will present an update on the planned registration program for chronic HDV on April 11 , 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm CET .





The International Liver Congress™ 2018 meeting at the Paris Porte de Versailles in Paris, France . An accepted abstract describing subanalysis of the LOWR HDV-2 study revealing high response rates to lonafarnib in patients with low viral loads will be presented via oral presentation on April 14 , 9:15 am – 9:30 am CET .





World Orphan Drug Congress USA 2018 at the Gaylord National Harbor Hotel in Washington, DC . Eiger will present a corporate overview and business update on April 27 , 2:55 pm – 3:05 pm ET . Eiger will host one-on-one meetings.

A live webcast of the H.C. Wainwright presentation will be available on the Eiger BioPharmaceuticals website at www.eigerbio.com under the "Investors" tab. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the live event.

About Lonafarnib

Lonafarnib is a well-characterized, late-stage, orally active inhibitor of farnesyl transferase, an enzyme involved in modification of proteins through a process called prenylation. HDV uses this host cell process inside liver cells to complete a key step in its life cycle. Lonafarnib inhibits the prenylation step of HDV replication inside liver cells and blocks the virus life cycle at the stage of assembly. Lonafarnib has been dosed in over 120 HDV-infected patients across international academic centers and has completed Phase 2 development for HDV. Our lead program in Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) infection, is moving into Phase 3 with a single, pivotal trial planned to initiate by the end of the year. Lonafarnib has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA), and Fast Track Designation by U.S. FDA. Lonafarnib is not approved for any indication, and is licensed from Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada).

About Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV)

Hepatitis Delta is caused by infection with HDV and is considered to be one of the most severe forms of viral hepatitis in humans. Hepatitis delta occurs only as a co-infection in individuals harboring Hepatitis B Virus (HBV). Hepatitis delta leads to more severe liver disease than HBV alone and is associated with accelerated liver fibrosis, liver cancer, and liver failure. Hepatitis delta is a disease with a significant impact on global health, which may affect up to approximately 15-20 million people worldwide. The prevalence of HDV varies among different parts of the world. Globally, HDV infection is reported to be present in approximately 4.3% to 5.7% of chronic Hepatitis B carriers. The prevalence of HDV in patients infected with chronic HBV is even higher in certain regions, including certain parts of Mongolia, China, Russia, Central Asia, Pakistan, Turkey, Africa, Middle East and South America, with an HDV prevalence as high as 60% being reported in HBV-infected patients in Mongolia and Pakistan.

About Eiger

Eiger is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases. We are committed to translational innovation and the development of well-characterized drugs acting on newly identified or novel targets. Our mission is to systematically reduce the time and cost of the drug development process to more rapidly deliver important medicines to patients with rare diseases. Our lead program in Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) infection, is moving into Phase 3 with a single, pivotal trial planned to initiate by the end of the year. For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties.All statements other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our future financial condition, timing for and outcomes of clinical results, business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements include terminology such as "believe," "will," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "contemplate," "intend," "target," "project," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "could," "potentially" or the negative of these terms. Forward looking statements are our current statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, our ongoing and planned clinical development, the timing of and our ability to initiate or enroll clinical trials, and our ability to make regulatory filings and obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for lonafarnib, ubenimex, PEG IFN lambda, exendin 9-39 and our other product candidates, our intellectual property position, the potential safety, efficacy, reimbursement, convenience clinical and pharmaco-economic benefits of our product candidates, commercial opportunities, including potential market sizes and segments, our ability to commercialize, expectations regarding clinical trial data and FDA outcomes, including whether we will be able to reach agreement on a single pivotal study for lonafarnib and the nature and scope of any such study to support approval, our results of operations, cash needs, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies, the industry in which we operate and the trends that may affect the industry or us.

Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Eiger makes, including the risks described in the "Risk Factors" sections in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and Eiger's periodic reports filed with the SEC. Eiger does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investors: Ingrid Choong, PhD

Email: ichoong@eigerbio.com

Phone: 1-650-619-6115

