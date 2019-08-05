Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to Participate in Investor Conferences in August

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:EIGR), focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in August.

BTIG Biotechnology Conference at St. Regis Hotel in New York City . Eiger will host one-on-one meetings.





2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference at Parker New York Hotel in New York City . Eiger will present a corporate update with a live webcast on August 13 , 3:05-3:35 PM ET . Eiger will host one-on-one meetings.

The live webcast of the Wedbush presentation will be available on the Eiger BioPharmaceuticals website at www.eigerbio.com under the "Investors" tab. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour following the live event.

About Eiger

Eiger is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a pipeline of first-in-class, well-characterized drugs for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases for patients with high unmet medical needs and for which no approved therapies exist.

The Company's lead program is in Phase 3, developing lonafarnib, a first-in-class prenylation inhibitor for the treatment of Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) infection. The company is also advancing peginterferon lambda, a first-in-class interferon, toward a Phase 3 study for the treatment of HDV. Eiger is preparing an NDA and MAA for lonafarnib to treat Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS or Progeria) and Progeroid Laminopathies with plans to file in 2019. For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

