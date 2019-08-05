Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to Participate in Investor Conferences in August

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aug 05, 2019, 08:00 ET

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:EIGR), focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in August.

  • BTIG Biotechnology Conference at St. Regis Hotel in New York City. Eiger will host one-on-one meetings.

  • 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference at Parker New York Hotel in New York City. Eiger will present a corporate update with a live webcast on August 13, 3:05-3:35 PM ET. Eiger will host one-on-one meetings.

The live webcast of the Wedbush presentation will be available on the Eiger BioPharmaceuticals website at www.eigerbio.com under the "Investors" tab.  A replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour following the live event.

About Eiger
Eiger is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a pipeline of first-in-class, well-characterized drugs for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases for patients with high unmet medical needs and for which no approved therapies exist. 

The Company's lead program is in Phase 3, developing lonafarnib, a first-in-class prenylation inhibitor for the treatment of Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) infection.  The company is also advancing peginterferon lambda, a first-in-class interferon, toward a Phase 3 study for the treatment of HDV.  Eiger is preparing an NDA and MAA for lonafarnib to treat Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS or Progeria) and Progeroid Laminopathies with plans to file in 2019.  For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

Investors: Ingrid Choong, PhD
Email: ichoong@eigerbio.com   
Phone: 1-650-619-6115

