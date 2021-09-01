Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming September 2021 Investor Conferences

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, today announced that David Cory, President and CEO, will participate in two investor conference events in September:

Citi's 16 th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference

"Finding a Needle in a Haystack – Drug Development Strategies for Rare Disease" panel discussion



Thursday, September 9 at 4:10 PM ET

Baird's 2021 Global Healthcare Conference

Corporate update



Wednesday, September 15 at 2:00 PM ET

Eiger will also host one-on-meetings with investors at both conferences.

A live webcast of the Citi panel discussion will be available on the Eiger Biopharmaceuticals website at www.eigerbio.com in the Investors section. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour following the live event.

About Eiger

Eiger is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases.

Eiger's lead clinical programs are focused on the development of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) infection, the most serious form of viral hepatitis, with two complementary HDV treatments. Lonafarnib is a first-in-class, oral prenylation inhibitor in a global Phase 3 trial. Peginterferon Lambda is a first-in-class, type III, well-tolerated interferon entering Phase 3.

Zokinvy® for the treatment of Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS or Progeria) and processing-deficient progeroid laminopathies is the Company's first FDA approved product. A Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) is under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

Investors and Media:

Sri Ryali – Chief Financial Officer

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-650-272-6138 ext. 1007

SOURCE Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

www.eigerbio.com

