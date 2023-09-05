Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to Present at H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.

05 Sep, 2023, 16:05 ET

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for rare metabolic diseases, today announced that David Apelian, MD, PhD, MBA, CEO of Eiger, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM ET in New York, NY. Eiger will also host one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference.

The presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Eiger BioPharmaceuticals website at www.eigerbio.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website for at least 90 days. 

About Eiger
Eiger is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for rare metabolic diseases. Eiger's lead product candidate, avexitide, is a well characterized, first-in-class GLP-1 antagonist being developed for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH) and congenital hyperinsulinism (HI). Avexitide is the only drug in development for PBH with Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA.

For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

Investors:
Sylvia Wheeler
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
[email protected]  

Media:
Aljanae Reynolds
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
[email protected]

