Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to Present at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Virtual Conference

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) and other serious rare diseases, today announced that David Cory, President and CEO, will provide a corporate update at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Virtual Conference.

The pre-recorded presentation will be accessible on the Eiger BioPharmaceuticals website at www.eigerbio.com in the Investors section beginning at 7:00 AM ET on Monday, January 10, 2022 and will be available for 90 days.

About Eiger

Eiger is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat and cure Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) and other serious rare diseases. The Eiger HDV platform includes two first-in-class therapies in Phase 3 that target critical host processes involved in viral replication. All five Eiger rare disease programs have been granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation.

