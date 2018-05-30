Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to Present at Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Eiger BioPharmaceuticals website at www.eigerbio.com under the "Investors" tab. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the live event.

Eiger will also host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference.

About Eiger

Eiger is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing to market novel products for the treatment of rare diseases. We are committed to translational innovation and the development of well-characterized drugs acting on newly identified or novel targets. Our mission is to systematically reduce the time and cost of the drug development process to more rapidly deliver important medicines to patients with rare diseases. Our lead program in Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) infection is advancing into Phase 3 with a single, pivotal trial (D-LIVR Study) planned to initiate by the end of the year. For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

