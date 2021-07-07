Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, today announced that David Cory, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eiger, will present a corporate update at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Eiger BioPharmaceuticals website at www.eigerbio.com under the "Investors" tab. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the live event.

Eiger will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors.

About Eiger

Eiger is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases.

Eiger's lead clinical programs are focused on the development of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) infection, the most serious form of viral hepatitis, with two complementary HDV treatments. Lonafarnib is a first-in-class, oral prenylation inhibitor in a global Phase 3 trial. Peginterferon lambda is a first-in-class, type III, well-tolerated interferon entering Phase 3.

Zokinvy® for the treatment of Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS or Progeria) and processing-deficient progeroid laminopathies is the Company's first FDA approved product. A Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) is under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

