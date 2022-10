Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Third Annual Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Virtual Conference

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for hepatitis delta virus (HDV) and other serious diseases, today announced that David Cory, President and CEO, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright Third Annual Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Virtual Conference on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 3:00 PM ET. The company will also host one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Eiger BioPharmaceuticals website at www.eigerbio.com, and a replay will be available on the website for at least 90 days.

About Eiger

Eiger is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for hepatitis delta virus (HDV) and other serious diseases. The Eiger HDV platform includes two first-in-class therapies in Phase 3 that target critical host processes involved in viral replication. All five Eiger rare disease programs have been granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation: lonafarnib/ritonavir for HDV, peginterferon lambda for HDV, avexitide for congenital hyperinsulinism, avexitide for post-bariatric hypoglycemia, and Zokinvy® (lonafarnib) for progeria.

For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Sylvia Wheeler

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

[email protected]

Media:

Sarah Mathieson

SVP, Corporate Affairs

[email protected]

SOURCE Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.