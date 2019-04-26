Eight Affordable Ways to Upgrade Your Kitchen

ERIE, Pa., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the increasing busyness of family life and the popularity of open concept floor plans, the kitchen is not just for cooking anymore. But if your kitchen is starting to feel outdated, it may not be your favorite place to spend time. According to Home Advisor, the average cost of a kitchen remodel is more than $20,000. Erie Insurance has eight affordable ways to give your old kitchen a fresh new look.

Update your kitchen without breaking the bank.

Paint your cabinets. You don't have to completely replace all of the cabinets in your kitchen to make them feel new again. A fresh coat of paint can do the trick. If your kitchen is on the small side, use white paint for a clean, fresh look that's sure to brighten up your space. Dark colors can make a bold statement but are best for larger kitchens. Add new hardware. New knobs and drawer pulls will help give your kitchen a new look for a small investment. Your local hardware store should have plenty of style and color options. And if you're really on a tight budget, you can update your old hardware using a can of bronze or silver spray paint. Install a new kitchen sink. A new sink can make just as much of an impact as new flooring or cabinets at a fraction of the cost. Just measure your existing sink and buy a stainless, composite or granite replacement that will drop right in. Complete the look with a new pulldown faucet. Add lighting under your cabinets. A dark kitchen can make your space seem smaller and less inviting. Under cabinet lighting is an easy way to brighten up the entire room. And with battery, plug-in and hard-wired options available, there's a simple solution for every skill level. Install a new countertop. Custom granite countertops cost thousands of dollars. But today's laminate countertops have sharper graphics and better embossing than the laminate of years past. Laminate can be a durable and stylish alternative that can give you an upgraded look for far less. Other materials like soapstone or butcher block can be a bigger investment than laminate, but still make a statement for less than the price of granite. Add more counter space. Pushing two kitchen carts together is an easy and creative way to give you more counter space. A butcher block island can also give you extra storage space without installing new cabinets. Revitalize your backsplash. A stylish backsplash can be the focal point of any kitchen. With some DIY skill, a tile backsplash can be relatively inexpensive. If you're uncomfortable with grout and mortar, consider using peel-and-stick tiles or a solid surface like beadboard. Reface outdated appliances. That almond-colored refrigerator was stylish when it was new. But today, stainless is the way to go. Bring your old appliances into the 21st century by applying stainless steel contact paper or covering them with appliance paint.

Follow these tips and you'll be well on your way to creating a kitchen that fits your life and your style. Your homeowners policy should fit your life, too. That's why every Erie Insurance policy comes with your very own local ERIE agent who will give you that personal touch to help you find just-right coverage to meet your needs and budget. Learn more about homeowners insurance from ERIE and request a free quote online.

Erie Insurance Group

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 9th largest homeowners insurer and 11th largest automobile insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. The Group, rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, has more than 5 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 company.

News releases and more information about Erie Insurance Group are available at www.erieinsurance.com.

SOURCE Erie Insurance

