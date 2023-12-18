Eight Annual National Miami Class Action Forum

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Many of the most experienced federal judges, plaintiff and defense lawyers, and experts in class action litigation, will be speaking at the 8th Annual University of Miami School of Law Class Action Forum on January 26, 2024 moderated by Adam Moskowitz. The Forum in Miami draws hundreds of lawyers and judges each year from across the country.

Nationally known Class Action attorney Adam Moskowitz, who has been the Adjunct Professor in Class Action Law at UM's law school for over 31 years, helped create the Forum with his colleagues and good friends at Podhurst Orseck and Lance Harke. Moskowitz moderates a Panel, similar to the historical Fred Friendly Programs that brings top leaders of the judiciary, national bar and industry, to provide different perspectives, regarding a hypothetical scenario regarding cryptocurrency. Moskowitz currently serves as Co-Lead Counsel with David Boies in national class actions against crypto exchanges FTX, Voyager and Binance.

"We are honored that our law school leads the nation in the study of class action litigation and are honored to have such experts as Federal Judge David Proctor and Judge Eduardo C. Robreno," said Moskowitz. Over 950 law students have successfully completed the UM Class Action Program and many have attended the Forum. Moskowitz adds, "One of my life's greatest joys has been to teach Class Action Litigation at my alma matter for over 31 years and our annual Forum is a celebration of those team efforts."



The event, held at the University of Miami's Newman Alumni Center, is open to the public with registration. Admission fees are waived for judges, law clerks, and current Miami Law faculty and students.

The Moskowitz Law Firm

The Moskowitz Law Firm is one of America's pre-eminent class action law firms. The firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for the classes they have represented in some of the biggest class actions in recent memory, including representing all victims of the FTX, Voyager and Binance crypto exchanges, the victims of the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside, Florida which resulted in a settlement of over $1.4 billion and collecting over $2.1 billion dollars for millions of force placed insurance victims.

