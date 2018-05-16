Eight Augmented Reality (AR) Startups Selected to Pitch 30+ Investors in First-Ever Global AR Online Pitch Event

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Three well-known AR investment funds, GFR Fund, The Virtual Reality Fund and Super Ventures, have joined together to put on the first-ever Global AR Online Pitch Event, intended to uncover the best and brightest AR startups from around the world. Open to applicants in April, the event received 241 submissions from AR startups from every corner of the world, with solutions ranging from AR in healthcare to AR displays to an AR content management system. Eight finalists were chosen to present to a global audience of more than 30 investors who are active in the AR space. The event will take place online on Tuesday, May 22nd, and is open to any investor interested in participating. AR investors, platform and technology providers interested in participating should email hello@augmented-reality.link for more information.

"There is a huge advantage for companies to be able to pitch key investors without spending the time and money required to go on a roadshow," said Teppei Tsutsui, CEO of GFR Fund. "The AR Online Pitch event puts every startup on a level playing field and lets the entrepreneurs, and their vision and innovation, speak for itself."

Each finalist will also present on stage on May 31st from 1:30pm - 2:30pm at AWE (Augmented World Expo), the world's #1 AR+VR conference and expo that takes place in Silicon Valley, May 30 - June 1, 2018. The eight companies chosen to pitch to investors and present at AWE are:

ARwall is an LA-based augmented reality company. It has created the first AR display that requires no headset, goggles or smart device.

Cortex Core, created by Binary Bubbles, Inc., is a codeless content management system that enables IP owners to maintain a strong and personal relationship with their consumers through always-on, world-aware digital AR characters.

created by Binary Bubbles, Inc., is a codeless content management system that enables IP owners to maintain a strong and personal relationship with their consumers through always-on, world-aware digital AR characters. DeepAR is a powerful face-tracking, face FX and deep learning SDK that allows any app to integrate advanced, Snapchat-like face lenses in hours. The most advanced AR Advertising SDK on the market, Deep AR currently powers over 50 million users each month through its integration with top ad networks.

DeepAR is a powerful face-tracking, face FX and deep learning SDK that allows any app to integrate advanced, Snapchat-like face lenses in hours. The most advanced AR Advertising SDK on the market, Deep AR currently powers over 50 million users each month through its integration with top ad networks.

creates and shares interactive, 3D knowledge for anything. Infiniverse connects the entire world's digital space into a single, persistent, virtual AR world. The augmented reality land registry, content distribution platform and marketplace runs on the blockchain.

Infiniverse connects the entire world's digital space into a single, persistent, virtual AR world. The augmented reality land registry, content distribution platform and marketplace runs on the blockchain.

Insider Navigation (INS) is the first company that offers augmented-reality based indoor positioning and navigation for mobile devices.

PLNAR is an Austin, TX, AR startup that optimizes the settlement of home interior property claims (flood, water, fire). PLNAR generates fully measured, detailed 3D models and material summaries of rooms using augmented reality.

The Global AR Online Event organizers have matched each finalist with a mentor to help with messaging and to improve their pitch deck. Mentors hail from Entering VR, Outpost Capital, 645 Ventures, Raine Ventures, XR Basefund, Scrum Ventures, The AR Show Podcast, and GFR Fund. On May 22, 2018, each company will give a 5-minute presentation, followed by a 3-minute Q&A. There will be an investor panel, as well as more than 30 investors participating from around the world via online screen share.

About GFR Fund

The GFR Fund, formerly named GVR Fund, is an $18+M venture capital fund that works with strategic investors to give early-stage virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) companies the opportunity to accelerate growth. The fund is managed by San Francisco-based GREE VR Capital, LLC., an affiliate of GREE, Inc., a global leader in the mobile gaming industry, and is led by CEO Teppei Tsutsui. To date, the GFR Fund has invested in 19 companies, including VRChat, SPACES, Sliver.tv, Littlstar, Insidemaps, YBVR, Immersv, Experiment 7, TheWaveVR, Sturfee, InsiteVR, Streem, DottyAR, Upload and Torch3D. In addition to GREE, Colopl VR Fund, mixi, Inc., Maruhan, Yahoo Japan and Akatsuki are among Limited Partners (LPs) of the fund.

Learn more at www.gfrfund.com and follow on Twitter.

About Super Ventures

Super Ventures is the first fund dedicated to augmented reality. We believe that Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Mixed Reality are giving people real superpowers and are on a mission to invest in early stage startups that are using these superpowers to change the world.

Learn more at www.superventures.com or on Twitter at @Super_Ventures

About The Venture Reality Fund/The VR Fund:

The Venture Reality Fund (The VR Fund) is a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm focused on early-stage investments in the virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) spaces. The firm invests globally in innovative companies across a wide variety of sectors from infrastructure and development tools to content and applications, to help entrepreneurs bring industry-defining technology to market faster. As part of its commitment to educating and strengthening the ecosystem, The VR Fund publishes industry insights including quarterly global VR and AR landscapes detailing the market's growth, new investments and increased international impact.

Learn more at TheVRFund.com, or on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter

