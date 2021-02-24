Eight California Bottlenecks Make List Of Nation's Worst

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute today released its annual list highlighting the most congested bottlenecks for trucks in America, and the state of California placed eight locations on the list, topped only by Texas with 12.

"California is at the heart of the American economy – from our ports and farms to our factories and cities – the nation relies on our state, and increasingly congestion threatens all of our health and well-being," said California Trucking Association CEO Shawn Yadon. "Increased congestion hurts our economy by adding costly delays, but also harms our environment with unnecessary emissions as trucks and cars stay stuck in traffic. Reducing congestion by investing in infrastructure can be a win-win for all Californians and all Americans."

The 2021 Top Truck Bottleneck List measures the level of truck-involved congestion at over 300 locations on the national highway system. The analysis, based on truck GPS data from over 1 million freight trucks uses several customized software applications and analysis methods, along with terabytes of data from trucking operations to produce a congestion impact ranking for each location. ATRI's truck GPS data is also used to support the U.S. DOT's Freight Mobility Initiative. The bottleneck locations detailed in this latest ATRI list represent the top 100 congested locations, although ATRI continuously monitors more than 300 freight-critical locations.

The eight California bottlenecks are:



No. 10 San Bernardino: I-10 at I-15

No. 11 Los Angeles: SR 60 at SR 57

No. 21 Los Angeles: I-710 at I-105

No. 32 Corona: I-15 at SR 91

No. 44 Los Angeles: I-110 at I-105

No. 55 Oakland: I-880 at I-238

No. 65 Oakland: I-80 at I-580/I-880

No. 78 Los Angeles: SR 91 at SR 55

"For decades, ATA has been sounding the alarm about how the condition of our highways is contributing to congestion – which slows down commerce, contributes to pollution and reduces safety. ATRI's bottleneck report highlights where our most critical issues are and should be a guide for policymakers at the state and federal level," said American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear. "The cost of doing nothing is always higher than the cost of fixing these problems and we cannot wait any longer to address this mounting crisis."

For access to the full report, including detailed information on each of the 100 top congested locations, please visit ATRI's website at TruckingResearch.org.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501(c)(3) not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

