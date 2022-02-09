EIGHT CALIFORNIA BOTTLENECKS MAKE LIST OF NATION'S WORST

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute today released its annual list highlighting the most congested bottlenecks for trucks in America, and the state of California placed eight locations on the list.

"California's economy is America's economy – from our ports to our farms – we see firsthand the devastating impacts that congestion can have on our lives and businesses. With eight of the 100 worst truck bottlenecks in the country, the Golden State is once again a national leader. Congestion on our highways hurts our environment, roadway safety – and at a time when the nation's eyes are on strained supply chains and struggling ports – our economy," said California Trucking Association CEO Shawn Yadon. "If we invest in improving our roads and bridges, we can reduce the harmful impacts of congestion and deliver a brighter future for California and all Americans."

The 2022 Top Truck Bottleneck List measures the level of truck-involved congestion at over 300 locations on the national highway system. The analysis, based on truck GPS data from over 1 million freight trucks uses several customized software applications and analysis methods, along with terabytes of data from trucking operations to produce a congestion impact ranking for each location. ATRI's truck GPS data is also used to support the U.S. DOT's Freight Mobility Initiative. The bottleneck locations detailed in this latest ATRI list represent the top 100 congested locations, although ATRI continuously monitors more than 300 freight-critical locations.

The eight California bottlenecks are:

No. 7 Los Angeles: SR 60 at SR 57

No. 9 San Bernardino: I-10 at I-15

No. 35 Corona: I-15 at SR 91

No. 47 Oakland: I-880 at I-238

No. 59 Los Angeles: I-110 at I-105

No. 63 Oakland: I-80 at I-580/I-880

No. 90 Los Angeles: SR 91 at SR 55

No. 91 Los Angeles: I-710 at I-105

"ATRI's bottleneck list is a roadmap for federal and state administrators responsible for prioritizing infrastructure investments throughout the country. Every year, ATRI's list highlights the dire needs for modernizing and improving our roads and bridges," said American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear. "We have seen, most recently in Pittsburgh, that the cost of doing nothing could also cost lives. It's time to fund these projects and get our supply chains moving again."

For access to the full report, including detailed information on each of the 100 top congested locations, please visit ATRI's website here. ATRI is also providing animations created with truck GPS data for select bottleneck locations, all available on the website.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501(c)(3) not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

