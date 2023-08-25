Eight Cooper Ginsberg Gray Fairfax Family Law Attorneys Earn Recognition by Best Lawyers® In 2024!

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Ginsberg Gray PLLC is proud to announce that eight of its lawyers have been recognized in 2024 by Best Lawyers in America®.

The Best Lawyers® List is a prestigious annual ranking that highlights legal practitioners across various practice areas. The inclusion of several family law attorneys from Cooper Ginsberg Gray's highlights the firm's exceptional legal team.

Heather Cooper and Daniel Gray have been recognized on the Best Lawyers® List since 2010 in the category of Family Law, while David Ginsberg has been a part of the rankings since 2013 in Family Law and Mediation. Daniel Gray is also the 2024 Lawyer of the Year in Washington D.C. in Family Law! He is in good company, since David Ginsberg was the 2023 Lawyer of the Year in Family Law for Washington D.C.!

Nathan Olson recently joined the rankings in 2022 in the categories of Family Law and Family Law Mediation. Stephanie Smith became a new addition to the rankings in the Family Law category in 2023, with Kristen Kugel debuting on the list in 2024!

Carly Anderson and Alexander Lewis have been included on the 2024 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America list! This means that they have already begun making names for themselves in legal circles amongst their colleagues, clients and other law firms.

"We are truly honored to be recognized among the best in the legal profession," said Heather Cooper, Attorney and Founding Partner at Cooper Ginsberg Gray PLLC. "This achievement reflects our team's dedication to delivering the service and results that our clients deserve and upholding the highest standards of excellence for our clients."

The research methodology employed by Best Lawyers® includes gathering client and lawyer assessments, conducting peer reviews from esteemed professionals in their respective domains, and analyzing supplementary data provided by law firms during the formal submission procedure.

David Ginsberg, Attorney and Founding Partner at CGG, added, "Our inclusion on the 2024 Best Lawyers® List highlights the collective effort and dedication of our entire team. We remain committed to upholding our legacy of high-quality legal representation in the field of family law."

Firm website: https://www.cgglawyers.com/

Firm LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cooper-ginsberg-gray-pllc/

Award information: https://www.bestlawyers.com/search?q=Cooper+Ginsberg+Gray+PLLC&sort=relevancy

SOURCE Cooper Ginsberg Gray, PLLC