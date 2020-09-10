Eight-Figure CEO Kelly Roach Hosts Star-Studded Virtual Event with Gary Vaynerchuck and Daymond John

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Kelly Roach, CEO of the Unstoppable Entrepreneur , is available for interviews to talk about her power-packed two-day event, Game Changer. In a year where small business has been devastated, this annual event (which has gone virtual!) is designed to help entrepreneurs and small business owners develop the resilience and mental toughness required to sustain and grow a thriving business even when all of the odds are stacked against them.

The star-studded speaker lineup includes Daymond John, Gary Vaynerchuck, Bo Eason, Priscilla Loomis, Stephanie Euler, Amy Klein, and Kelly Roach. Each of these speakers was chosen because they offer a unique perspective for entrepreneurs and small business owners on what it means to train for a business like an athlete trains for their sport, so you can win in any environment.

Game Changer 2020, inspiring aspiring entrepreneurs on their journey to creating success.

Eight-Figure CEO, Kelly Roach alongside Daymond John, Gary Vaynerchuck, Bo Eason and Pricilla Loomis will speak to business owners to overcome boundaries and achieve their success through radical resilience.

WHAT: Kelly Roach is available for interviews to talk about pivoting Game Changer 2020 as a virtual event, she can also speak about this year's topic of resilience for entrepreneurs. The event brings together top tier entrepreneurs and sports professionals to provide attendees with the strategies and mindset shifts required for growth despite this year's constant stream of obstacles.

WHERE: Virtual interviews available upon request or in-person in the Philadelphia area.

WHEN: September 12th to September 30th, 2020.

WHO: Former NFL Cheerleader and Fortune 500 Executive turned eight-figure CEO and entrepreneur, Kelly Roach.

WHY: 2020 has been devastating for the small business community in several ways. Yet, with the right mindset, decision making, and radical resilience, entrepreneurs and business owners can still thrive. This event is designed to help small business owners develop the mental toughness and radical resilience required to accomplish their biggest goals, regardless of the circumstances.

HOW: For interviews please contact Karla Moreira, PR, and Influencer Manager [email protected]

EXTRAS: Photo opportunities with Kelly Roach and ticket sale link - https://www.2020gamechanger.com/gamechanger-2020

SOURCE Kelly Roach LLC

Related Links

https://kellyroachcoaching.com/

