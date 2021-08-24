Eight Hightower Advisors Honored on Forbes' 2021 Ranking of America's Top Wealth Advisors

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight Hightower advisors have been featured on Forbes' annual ranking of America's Top Wealth Advisors. The 2021 list includes 250 advisors who collectively manage hundreds of billions of dollars in client assets.

The eight Hightower advisors on this year's list are:

David Bahnsen of The Bahnsen Group in Newport Beach, Calif.

of The Bahnsen Group in Henry (Moss) Crosby of Twickenham Advisors in Huntsville, Ala.

of Twickenham Advisors in Matthew Dillig of The Dillig Bowen Group in Chicago, Ill.

of The Dillig Bowen Group in Jeffrey Grinspoon of VWG Wealth Management in Vienna, Va.

of VWG Wealth Management in Jeff Leventhal of Hightower Bethesda in Bethesda, Md.

of in Pamela Rosenau of Rose Advisors in Aspen, Colo.

of Rose Advisors in Richard Saperstein of Treasury Partners in New York, N.Y.

of Treasury Partners in Jordan Waxman of Nucleus Advisors in New York, N.Y.

"We are thrilled to see these eight Hightower advisors honored for the second year in a row on Forbes' annual ranking of America's Top Wealth Advisors," said Bob Oros, Hightower Chairman and CEO. "This accolade highlights their dedication to client service and unwavering commitment to helping their clients achieve 'well-th. rebalanced.' Congratulations to all!"

The ranking for the 2021 Forbes' list of America's Top Wealth Advisors was developed by SHOOK Research. Advisors who made the list were nominated by their firms then evaluated using the SHOOK algorithm, which is based on several qualitative and quantitative factors, including personal interviews, industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced and assets under management. For the full list, visit: https://www.forbes.com/top-wealth-advisors/#620e576b1a14

In 2021, Hightower advisors have also been featured on Forbes' list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors, Forbes' Top Women Wealth Advisors, and Barron's lists of the Top 100 Financial Advisors, Top 100 Women Financial Advisors, Top 1200 Advisors by State and InvestmentNews' 40 Under 40 List.

About Hightower:

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

